    Philips Avent

    Toddler Cup

    SCF602/02
    Avent
      Easy transition from bottle to cup

      The Philips AVENT BPA-free magic cup is amazingly spill-proof whether shaken, thrown in the air or left on its side, and yet easy to drink from. The spouts with valves also fit the feeding bottles so they become spill-proof too. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $25.95
      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $25.95
        Easy transition from bottle to cup

        Non-spill, easy-sip

        • 260mlx2
        • 12m+ Toddler Spout
        Snap-top lid keeps spout clean

        Snap-top lid keeps spout clean

        The snap-top lid keeps spout clean when on the go and ensures leak-proof transport

        Non-spill spout with patented valve

        Non-spill spout with patented valve

        Patented valve controls flow to avoid spillage, even if held upside down or if left on its side.

        Hard spout for children 12m+

        Hard spout for children 12m+

        A bite resistant spout for children confidently drinking from cup, ideal for teething babies

        Measurement scale on the cup

        Measurement scale on the cup

        Measurement scale on the cup for easy preparation of your childs drink

        Completely interchangeable with entire Philips Avent range

        Completely interchangeable with entire Philips Avent range

        Cups, spouts and handles can be used with the entire Philips Avent range, attach directly to breast pumps or use a nipple instead of the spout when feeding. The soft spout and handles can also be put on the feeding bottle for an easy transition from bottle to cup

        Cup has few parts for easy cleaning and assembly

        Cup has few parts for easy cleaning and assembly

        Entire cup can be sterilized for hygiene purposes

        Entire cup can be sterilized for hygiene purposes

        All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

        All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • What is included

          Toddler spout
          2  pcs
          Magic Handles
          2  pcs
          Magic Cup (260 ml/ 9 oz)
          2  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stages
          1 year +

