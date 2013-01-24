  • Free delivery nation wide

      Philips Avent Fast bottle warmer

      Prepare warmed feeds in minutes with a bottle warmer that manages the temperature for you. The smart temperature control adjusts the heating pattern for fast warming of milk and baby food.

        Fast and easy warming

        Ready in as little as 3 minutes*

        • Warms evenly, no hotspots
        • Warms quickly
        • Defrosts quickly
        • Warms baby food too
        Smart temperature control adjusts the heating pattern

        Smart temperature control adjusts the heating pattern

        Put bottle with milk into warmer, add water to the warmer until it’s level with the milk in the bottle, set the milk volume on the dial and press start. Then let smart temperature control take care of the rest. It adjusts the heating pattern based on factors like the amount of milk in the bottle so the warmer warms milk quickly and consistently.

        Defrost function for frozen milk and baby food containers

        Defrost function for frozen milk and baby food containers

        Like to keep the freezer stocked with extra feeds? The bottle warmer quickly defrosts milk and baby food containers too.

        Warms up baby food containers as well as milk

        Warms up baby food containers as well as milk

        When your little one is ready to graduate to solids, the bottle warmer also defrosts and warms baby food containers.

        Easy to clean

        Easy to clean

        Designed with just one piece so cleaning is easy and you can enjoy more time with your little one.

        Keeps milk warm for up to 60min and automatically shuts off

        Keeps milk warm for up to 60min and automatically shuts off

        Our bottle warmer keeps milk warm for up to 60 minutes, just in case you need more flexibility around mealtime. Then automatically shuts off, giving you peace of mind.

        Compatible with most leading bottle and baby food jar brands

        Compatible with most leading bottle and baby food jar brands

        Designed to fit your baby's favourite Philips Avent bottles and most leading baby bottle and baby food jar brands.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Power consumption
          400 W
          Voltage
          220-240 V, 50/60 Hz
          Safety Classification
          Class 1

        • Weight and dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxHxD)
          160.4 x 139.9 x 148.55 mm
          Retail pack dimensions (WxHxD)
          175 x 185 x 160 mm

        • Development stages

          Stage
          All

        • What is included

          Bottle warmer
          1 pcs

        • Country of origin

          Designed in
          Europe
          Produced in
          China

        • Product Material

          ABS
          Yes
          PP
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Warming time of 3 minutes is based on heating a 150ml/ 5oz serving of milk from ambient room temperature (22°C/ 71.6°F) in a Philips Avent Natural bottle of 260ml/9oz

