    SCF282
      Easy sterilising at home and away

      The Philips AVENT Microwave Steam Steriliser (also spelt sterilizer) has a lightweight and compact design, which makes it ideal for sterilizing feeding bottles in and out of the home. Contents remain sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened.

        Easy sterilising at home and away

        Sterilises 4 Philips AVENT bottles in 2 minutes*

        • Kills 99.9% of harmful germs
        • Sterilises in 2 minutes
        • Fits 4 Philips Avent bottles
        • Fits most microwaves
        Microwave steam steriliser ready in just 2 minutes

        Microwave steam steriliser ready in just 2 minutes

        The microwave steam steriliser can be used to sterilise baby bottles and other products in just 2 minutes, killing 99.9% of germs and bacteria. The exact length of the cycle depends on the wattage of your microwave, of course. 2 minutes at 1200-1850W, 4 minutes at 850-1100W, 6 minutes at 500-800W.

        Kills 99.9% of germs and bacteria

        Kills 99.9% of germs and bacteria

        The microwave steam steriliser is proven to kill 99.9% of germs and bacteria.

        Contents stay sterile for up to 24 hours

        Contents stay sterile for up to 24 hours

        Contents remain sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened.

        Sterilises standard neck and wide neck baby bottles

        Sterilises standard neck and wide neck baby bottles

        The steriliser sterilises standard neck and wide neck baby bottles. Up to 4 Philips Avent baby bottles can be sterilized at once.

        Lightweight design for sterile baby bottles on the go

        Lightweight design for sterile baby bottles on the go

        The steriliser's lightweight and compact design makes it easy to take along with you wherever you go - holidays, visits to relatives etc. Now you can always have sterilised baby bottles and other products within easy reach.

        Fits most microwaves on the market

        Fits most microwaves on the market

        The microwave steam steriliser has been designed to fit practically all microwaves on the market, keeping baby bottles and other products sterile wherever you are.

        Stay cool safety clips to keep lid secure

        Stay cool safety clips to keep lid secure

        The microwave steam steriliser has stay cool safety clips to keep the lid secure. This ensures you can remove the sterilizer safely from the microwave, keeping baby bottles and other products sterile and preventing the possibility of burning.

        Sterilises pumps, soothers, cutlery as well as baby bottles

        The steriliser can be used to sterilize breast pumps, soothers, cutlery and other products as well as baby bottles.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Sterilisation time
          2 min at 1200-1850W, 4 min at 850-1100W, 6 min at 500-800W
          Water capacity
          200ml

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight
          740  g
          Dimensions
          166 (H), 280 (W), 280 (L)  mm

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          England

        • What is included

          Microwave steam steriliser
          1  pcs
          Tongs
          1  pcs
          PP bottle 4oz/ 125ml
          1  pcs
          Transparent soother 0-6 months
          1  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0 - 6 months

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

