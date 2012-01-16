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Easy sterilising at home and away
The Philips AVENT Microwave Steam Steriliser (also spelt sterilizer) has a lightweight and compact design, which makes it ideal for sterilizing feeding bottles in and out of the home. Contents remain sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened.See all benefits
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Microwave Steam Steriliser
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recurring payment
The microwave steam steriliser can be used to sterilise baby bottles and other products in just 2 minutes, killing 99.9% of germs and bacteria. The exact length of the cycle depends on the wattage of your microwave, of course. 2 minutes at 1200-1850W, 4 minutes at 850-1100W, 6 minutes at 500-800W.
The microwave steam steriliser is proven to kill 99.9% of germs and bacteria.
Contents remain sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened.
The steriliser sterilizes standard neck and wide neck baby bottles. Up to 4 Philips Avent baby bottles can be sterilised at once.
The steriliser's lightweight and compact design makes it easy to take along with you wherever you go - holidays, visits to relatives etc. Now you can always have sterilized baby bottles and other products within easy reach.
The microwave steam steriliser has been designed to fit practically all microwaves on the market, keeping baby bottles and other products sterile wherever you are.
The microwave steam steriliser has stay cool safety clips to keep the lid secure. This ensures you can remove the steriliser safely from the microwave, keeping baby bottles and other products sterile and preventing the possibility of burning.
The steriliser can be used to sterilise breast pumps, soothers, cutlery and other products as well as baby bottles.
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