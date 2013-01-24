Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Philips Avent

    Digital Steam Sterilizer

    SCF276/26
    Avent
    Overall rating / 5
    Avent
    • Always ready when you are Always ready when you are Always ready when you are
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      Philips Avent Digital Steam Sterilizer

      SCF276/26
      Overall rating / 5

      Always ready when you are

      Philips AVENT Digital Steam Sterilizer works quickly and continuously, keeping contents sterile until you need them, giving you more time to get on with your day. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Philips Avent Digital Steam Sterilizer

      Always ready when you are

      Philips AVENT Digital Steam Sterilizer works quickly and continuously, keeping contents sterile until you need them, giving you more time to get on with your day. See all benefits

      Always ready when you are

      Philips AVENT Digital Steam Sterilizer works quickly and continuously, keeping contents sterile until you need them, giving you more time to get on with your day. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Philips Avent Digital Steam Sterilizer

      Always ready when you are

      Philips AVENT Digital Steam Sterilizer works quickly and continuously, keeping contents sterile until you need them, giving you more time to get on with your day. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all baby-bottle-sterilizers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all accessories

        Digital Steam Sterilizer

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Always ready when you are

        Advanced technology for 24 hour sterilization

        • 220-240V
        iQ Technology- Responding intelligently to meet your needs

        iQ Technology- Responding intelligently to meet your needs

        Philips Avent iQ products with advanced technology are intelligent and responsive – designed to make feeding and caring for your baby easier.

        Sterile contents day and night

        Sterile contents day and night

        Keeps contents sterile by continuously repeating this cycle for 24 hours. The pause feature lets you remove items without interrupting this cycle.

        Digital display keeps you informed

        Digital display keeps you informed

        Advanced digital display and sound alerts keep you informed throughout the sterilization cycle.

        Sterilizes 6 bottles in only 6 minutes

        Sterilizes 6 bottles in only 6 minutes

        Holds up to six 260 ml/ 9 oz Avent Bottles or two Philips Avent Breast Pumps and accessories. Sterilizes in 6 minutes and contents remain sterile for up to 6 hours if unopened.

        Effective sterilization

        Effective sterilization

        Based on the hospital principle, the intensive heat of the steam eliminates harmful bacteria.

        Remove items any time

        Remove items any time

        Technical Specifications

        • Power

          Voltage
          220 - 240  V

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions
          320 (H), 235 (W), 235 (L)  mm
          Weight
          1.609  kg

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • What is included

          iQ24 Electronic Steam Sterilizer
          1  pcs
          Airflex Feeding Bottle (125 ml/ 4 oz)
          1  pcs
          Extra soft Newborn Flow nipple
          1  pcs
          Newborn Pacifier
          1  pcs
          Tongs
          1  pcs
          Measuring jug
          1  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0 - 6 months

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              PayPal - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order