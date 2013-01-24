Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Avent

    Electric Steam Sterilizer

    SCF274/23
    Sterilizes 6 bottles in 8 minutes
      Philips Avent Electric Steam Sterilizer

      SCF274/23
      Sterilizes 6 bottles in 8 minutes

      Fast and easy to use

        Sterilizes 6 bottles in 8 minutes

        Fast and easy to use

        • 220-240V
        Just add water, load, switch on, contents are sterile and ready to use in approximately 8 minutes.

        Contents remain sterile for up to 6 hours if unopened.

        Holds up to six 260 ml/ 9oz Avent Bottles or two Philips Avent Breast Pumps and accessories.

        Steam sterilization is proven to be the most effective way to protect your baby from harmful germs. Based on the hospital principle, the intensive heat of the steam eliminates harmful bacteria.

        Technical Specifications

        • Power

          Voltage
          220 - 240  V

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions
          313 (H), 235 (W), 235 (L)  mm
          Weight
          1.575  kg

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • What is included

          Express Electric Steam Sterilizer
          1  pcs
          Airflex Feeding Bottle (260 ml/ 9 oz)
          1  pcs
          Airflex Feeding Bottle (125 ml/ 4 oz)
          1  pcs
          Extra soft Slow Flow nipple
          1  pcs
          Extra soft Newborn Flow nipple
          3  pcs
          Newborn Pacifier
          2  pcs
          Tongs
          1  pcs
          Bottle and nipple brush
          1  pcs
          Measuring jug
          1  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0 - 6 months

