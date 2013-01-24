Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Avent

    Microwave Steam Sterilizer

    SCF271/07
    Avent
    Ultra fast and convenient
      Philips Avent Microwave Steam Sterilizer

      SCF271/07
      Ultra fast and convenient

      Philips AVENT SCF271/07 Microwave Steam Sterilizer's lightweight, compact design makes it ideal for sterilizing feeding bottles in and out of the home. Contents remain sterile for up to 24 hours if lid is unopened.

      Philips Avent Microwave Steam Sterilizer

      Ultra fast and convenient

      Philips AVENT SCF271/07 Microwave Steam Sterilizer's lightweight, compact design makes it ideal for sterilizing feeding bottles in and out of the home. Contents remain sterile for up to 24 hours if lid is unopened.

        Ultra fast and convenient

        Sterilizes 6 feeding bottles in 2 minutes

        Ultra fast, easy to use

        Ultra fast, easy to use

        Just add water, load and place in the microwave for 2 min. 2 min at 1100-1850 Watt, 4 min at 850-1000 Watt, 6 min at 500-850 Watt.

        Compact and lightweight

        Compact and lightweight

        Fits most microwaves. Convenient for travel.

        Large capacity

        Large capacity

        Holds up to six 260 ml/ 9oz Avent baby bottles or two Philips Avent Breast Pumps and two Avent baby bottles.

        Safe, easy handling

        Safe, easy handling

        Clips close lid securely and side grips stay cooler to aid in safe handling.

        Effective sterilization

        Effective sterilization

        Based on the hospital principle, the intensive heat of the steam eliminates harmful bacteria.

        Ideal for home and travel

        Ideal for home and travel

        Technical Specifications

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight
          740  g
          Dimensions
          166 (H), 280 (W), 280 (L)  mm

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • What is included

          Microwave steam sterilizer
          1  pcs
          Tongs
          1  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0 - 6 months

