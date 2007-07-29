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    • Ultra fast and convenient Ultra fast and convenient Ultra fast and convenient

      Philips Avent Microwave Steam Sterilizer

      SCF271/07

      Ultra fast and convenient

      Philips Avent SCF271/07 Microwave Steam Sterilizer's lightweight, compact design makes it ideal for sterilizing feeding bottles in and out of the home. Contents remain sterile for up to 24 hours if lid is unopened.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Philips Avent Microwave Steam Sterilizer

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      Ultra fast and convenient

      Sterilizes 6 feeding bottles in 2 minutes

      Ultra fast, easy to use

      Ultra fast, easy to use

      Just add water, load and place in the microwave for 2 min. 2 min at 1100-1850 Watt, 4 min at 850-1000 Watt, 6 min at 500-850 Watt.

      Compact and lightweight

      Compact and lightweight

      Fits most microwaves. Convenient for travel.

      Large capacity

      Large capacity

      Holds up to six 260 ml/ 9oz Avent baby bottles or two Philips Avent Breast Pumps and two Avent baby bottles.

      Safe, easy handling

      Safe, easy handling

      Clips close lid securely and side grips stay cooler to aid in safe handling.

      Effective sterilization

      Effective sterilization

      Based on the hospital principle, the intensive heat of the steam eliminates harmful bacteria.

      Ideal for home and travel

      Ideal for home and travel

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions
        166 (H), 280 (W), 280 (L)  mm
        Weight
        740  g

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • What is included

        Microwave steam sterilizer
        1  pcs
        Tongs
        1  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0 - 6 months

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