    Philips Avent

    Philips Avent Thermal Bottle Warmer

    SCF256
    Avent
    • Warms anywhere, anytime Warms anywhere, anytime Warms anywhere, anytime
      For times when you need to feed your baby on the go, this bottle warmer makes it possible to warm your milk anytime, anywhere. Boiled water in the thermos flask stays hot for up to 6 hours and bottles can be warmed within 2.5minutes. See all benefits

        Warms anywhere, anytime

        • Warms milk on the go
        • Warms quickly
        • Protective beaker lid
        • Warms baby food too
        Warm baby bottles in just 2.5 minutes

        Warm baby bottles in just 2.5 minutes

        The bottle warmer can warm 6oz milk in just 2.5 minutes*.

        Easy pouring lid

        Easy pouring lid

        The easy pouring lid is designed for no spills on the go. It has clear open and close positions and is easy to clean.

        Protective beaker lid

        Protective beaker lid

        The protective lid on the beaker keeps the baby bottle safely inside to ensure fast, safe warming.

        Warming reference guide

        Warming reference guide

        On the beaker a warming reference guide is included, which indicates for all Philips Avent bottle sizes how long they should be warmed, depending on the temperature of the milk.

        Warms multiple feeds

        Warms multiple feeds

        Heat up multiple bottles with hot water from one pre-filled thermal flask (500 ml).

        Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and containers

        Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and containers

        The bottle warmer is fully compatible with all Philips Avent bottles and containers*. Use it to warm bottles and baby food containers conveniently.

        Thermal bottle warming for warm mik on the go

        No power needed. This is the bottle warmer that you can take anywhere with you. Boiled water in the thermos flask stays hot for up to 6 hours and can be used to warm multiple bottles.

        Easy to use

        Simply place the bottle in the beaker, pop open the pouring lid of the pre-filled thermos flask and pour the hot water into the beaker. Screw the lid on the beaker for fast, easy and safe baby bottle warming.

        Technical Specifications

        • Weight and dimensions

          Product dimensions
          200xø104.36  mm
          Retail pack dimensions
          105*105*207 mm

        • Country of origin

          Produced in
          China

        • What is included

          Bottle warmer
          1  pcs

        • Product Material

          Product Material
          stainless steel (flask), PP (beaker and protective lid), PP/ABS (pouring lid)

            • In case of a 180 ml (6 oz) bottle with a temperature of 20ºC
            • Philips Avent breast milk bags and 2oz/60ml bottles cannot be used in this bottle warmer.

