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    • Warms anywhere, anytime Warms anywhere, anytime Warms anywhere, anytime

      Philips Avent Philips Avent Thermal Bottle Warmer

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      Warms anywhere, anytime

      For times when you need to feed your baby on the go, this bottle warmer makes it possible to warm your milk anytime, anywhere. Boiled water in the thermos flask stays hot for up to 6 hours and bottles can be warmed within 2.5minutes.

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      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $44.95

      Philips Avent Philips Avent Thermal Bottle Warmer

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      Warms anywhere, anytime

      • Warms milk on the go
      • Warms quickly
      • Protective beaker lid
      • Warms baby food too
      Warm baby bottles in just 2.5 minutes

      Warm baby bottles in just 2.5 minutes

      The bottle warmer can warm 6oz milk in just 2.5 minutes*.

      Easy pouring lid

      Easy pouring lid

      The easy pouring lid is designed for no spills on the go. It has clear open and close positions and is easy to clean.

      Protective beaker lid

      Protective beaker lid

      The protective lid on the beaker keeps the baby bottle safely inside to ensure fast, safe warming.

      Warming reference guide

      Warming reference guide

      On the beaker a warming reference guide is included, which indicates for all Philips Avent bottle sizes how long they should be warmed, depending on the temperature of the milk.

      Warms multiple feeds

      Warms multiple feeds

      Heat up multiple bottles with hot water from one pre-filled thermal flask (500 ml).

      Thermal bottle warming for warm mik on the go

      No power needed. This is the bottle warmer that you can take anywhere with you. Boiled water in the thermos flask stays hot for up to 6 hours and can be used to warm multiple bottles.

      Easy to use

      Simply place the bottle in the beaker, pop open the pouring lid of the pre-filled thermos flask and pour the hot water into the beaker. Screw the lid on the beaker for fast, easy and safe baby bottle warming.

      Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and containers

      The bottle warmer is fully compatible with all Philips Avent bottles and containers*. Use it to warm bottles and baby food containers conveniently.

      Technical Specifications

      • Product Material

        Product Material
        stainless steel (flask), PP (beaker and protective lid), PP/ABS (pouring lid)

      • Weight and dimensions

        Retail pack dimensions
        105*105*207 mm
        Product dimensions
        200xø104.36  mm

      • Country of origin

        Produced in
        China

      • What is included

        Bottle warmer
        1  pcs

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      • In case of a 180 ml (6 oz) bottle with a temperature of 20ºC
      • Philips Avent breast milk bags and 2oz/60ml bottles cannot be used in this bottle warmer.

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