    Philips Avent

    Electric Bottle and Baby Food Warmer

    SCF255/12
    Avent
    Avent
    • Warms quickly and evenly Warms quickly and evenly Warms quickly and evenly
      Philips Avent Electric Bottle and Baby Food Warmer

      SCF255/12
      Warms quickly and evenly

      The fast, safe way to warm expressed milk and baby food, the Philips AVENT Electric Bottle and Baby Food Warmer warms 125ml/4oz milk at room temperature in around 4 minutes. See all benefits

        Warms quickly and evenly

        Gently heats in 4 minutes

        • 220-240V
        Just add water and select setting

        Just add water and select setting

        With the Philips Avent Electric Baby food and Bottle Warmer preparing for feeding is quick and hassle-free. Just add water and select the setting. The baby bottle warmer warms 125ml / 4oz of milk at room temperature in around 4 minutes

        Fits all Avent Bottles, Magic Cups and food jars

        Fits all Avent Bottles, Magic Cups and food jars

        Heats gently and evenly

        No hot spots so safe for your baby.

        Technical Specifications

        • Power

          Voltage
          220 - 240  V

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight
          570  g
          Dimensions
          138 (H), 132 (W), 144 (L)  mm

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • What is included

          Bottle and baby food warmer
          1  pcs
          Breast milk container (125 ml/ 4 oz)
          1  pcs
          Weaning spoon
          1  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stages
          • 0 - 6 months
          • 6 - 12 months

