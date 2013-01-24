Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Easy to combine with breastfeeding
Our ultra soft teat with flexible spiral design, more closely resembles the breast. The comfort petals and natural teat shape allows natural latch on and makes it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Easy to combine with breastfeeding
Our ultra soft teat with flexible spiral design, more closely resembles the breast. The comfort petals and natural teat shape allows natural latch on and makes it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding. See all benefits
Easy to combine with breastfeeding
Our ultra soft teat with flexible spiral design, more closely resembles the breast. The comfort petals and natural teat shape allows natural latch on and makes it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Easy to combine with breastfeeding
Our ultra soft teat with flexible spiral design, more closely resembles the breast. The comfort petals and natural teat shape allows natural latch on and makes it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding. See all benefits
Natural teat
Philips shop price
Total:
The wide breast shaped teat promotes a natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
The teat has an ultra soft texture, designed to mimic the feel of the breast.
Flexible spiral design, combined with our unique comfort petals to create a flexible teat, allowing for a more natural feed without teat collapse.
Anti-colic valve designed to keep air away from your baby’s tummy, to help reduce colic and discomfort.
The Philips Avent Natural range offers different teat softness and increasing flow rates for every development stage of your baby.
Material
What is included
Development stages
Functions