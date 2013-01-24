Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    VisaPure

    Normal Skin Cleansing Brush

    SC5990/10
    Find support for this product
    • Brush head for normal skin Brush head for normal skin Brush head for normal skin
      -{discount-value}

      VisaPure Normal Skin Cleansing Brush

      SC5990/10
      Find support for this product

      Brush head for normal skin

      The Normal brush head is ideal for normal, oily and combination skin types. The brush has 17.000 soft bristles, with a unique bristle technology to remove 10x more impurities and dead skin cells than your hands while being just as gentle. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $19.95

      VisaPure Normal Skin Cleansing Brush

      Brush head for normal skin

      The Normal brush head is ideal for normal, oily and combination skin types. The brush has 17.000 soft bristles, with a unique bristle technology to remove 10x more impurities and dead skin cells than your hands while being just as gentle. See all benefits

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      VisaPure

      VisaPure

      Normal Skin Cleansing Brush

      Philips shop price

      Total:

      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Brush head for normal skin

      For clean and soft skin

      • For normal to oily skin
      • For daily use
      • Replace every 3 months
      • Easy to replace
      Increases the absorption of your favorite skincare products

      Increases the absorption of your favorite skincare products

      Cleansing with VisaPure means that you remove more make up residue and dull and dead skin cells. Thanks to the deep cleansing effect, your favorite skincare products such as creams, serums and essences are better absorbed by the skin.

      Perfectly designed for optimal hygiene

      Perfectly designed for optimal hygiene

      The silky soft bristle material of all our VisaPure brush heads is a specially chosen, delicate nylon. This helps to ensure the brush heads are super easy to clean and keep fresh.

      Brush for normal, combination and oily skin types

      10x more effective than cleansing by hand. Removes more make-up residue, dead skin cells and dirt that can clog your pores and cause blackheads. Increases the absorption of topicals like creams and serums.

      Unique composition of face cleansing brush bristles

      All VisaPure brushes have unique 5-in-1 bristle technology. Each bristle is polished twice and silky soft ends ensure a smooth glide. VisaPure bristles are extra long for absolute skin comfort. To ensure efficacy, VisaPure bristles are up to 3x smaller than your pores and dense brush reach more pores in one treatment to give a soft, luxurious feel whilst cleansing. The bristle material is specially selected to be water resistant.

      Click-on brush head; easy to put on and take off

      Simply click on or click off the brush head. Easy to fit, our brush heads are compatible across all Visapure models.

      Replace every 3 months

      For best results, replace the brush every 3 months. The brush is easy to replace by simply pulling off the brush from the device.

      Technical Specifications

      • Compatibility

        Use with all VisaPure models
        Yes

      • Benefits

        Type of skin
        For normal, combination and oily skin types

      • Ease of use

        Easy to clean
        Yes
        Waterproof
        Can be used in the shower
        Use with cleansing product
        Yes
        Replacement
        Easy click-on brush head
        Recommended replacement
        Every 3 months

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Payment

          We accept the following payment methods:
          Visa - payment method
          MasterCard - payment method
          PayPal - payment method

          Help with your online order

          Frequently asked questions
          Terms and conditions
          Search order