    VisaPure Essential

    Facial Cleansing Device

    SC5265/12
    Clean, soft and radiant skin
      VisaPure Essential Facial Cleansing Device

      SC5265/12
      Clean, soft and radiant skin

      Philips VisaPure Essential brings a new face cleansing technology that will take your daily skin care routine to the next level without extra effort. A gentle way of leaving your skin clean, soft and radiant. See all benefits

        Clean, soft and radiant skin

        10x better cleansing *

        • DualMotion Technology
        • Cleansing
        • 1 cleansing brush head
        • 1 intensity setting
        10x better cleansing to reveal clean and soft skin

        10x better cleansing to reveal clean and soft skin

        Philips VisaPure Essential brings a new technology that will take your daily cleansing routine to the next level without extra effort. A gentle way of leaving your skin clean, soft and radiant.

        Unique combination of rotation and vibration

        Unique combination of rotation and vibration

        The brush rotates and vibrates. The vertical pulsating movement gently breaks up surface impurities including dirt, dead skin cells and make-up residues. The rotating movement sweeps the impurities away, leaving the skin more deeply cleansed. The coordinated movements of the bristles give you a thorough and comfortable cleansing experience.

        1 minute program (timer) for the full face.

        1 minute program (timer) for the full face.

        The face can be divided in different zones. The intelligent skinzone timer lets you know through a short pause when it's time to move to the next skin zone. The device automatically stops after a full face program. The Cleansing program lasts 1 minute.

        Philips VisaPure Essential can be used in the shower

        Philips VisaPure Essential can be used in the shower

        Philips VisaPure Essential is waterproof and can be easily used in the shower.

        The stand charges Philips VisaPure Essential when connected

        The stand charges Philips VisaPure Essential when connected

        The stand elegantly complements the iconic design of Philips VisaPure Essential. It holds the brush, taking less space and letting air naturally dry the used brush. When connected it fully charges the device in 6 hours.

        Perfectly designed for optimal hygiene

        Perfectly designed for optimal hygiene

        The silky soft bristle material of all our VisaPure brush heads is a specially chosen, delicate nylon. This helps to ensure the brush heads are super easy to clean and keep fresh.

        One intensity setting: Gentle cleansing

        With each brush head you use, you can choose one intensity setting for gentle cleansing.

        Increases the absorption of your favorite skincare products

        Cleansing with VisaPure Essential means that you remove more make up residue , dead skin cells and dullness. Thanks to the deep cleansing effect, your favorite skincare products like creams, serums and essences are better absorbed by the skin.

        The heads are easy to clean with warm water and soap

        The heads are easy to clean. Simply clean them in the sink with warm water and soap.

        Technical Specifications

        • Benefits

          Skin cleansing
          10X more effective than hand-cleansing*
          Absorption
          Improves the absorption of your skin care product
          Microcirculation
          Improves microcirculation for more radiant skin

        • Technical specifications

          One way rotation
          Yes
          DualMotion
          Yes

        • Ease of use

          Waterproof
          Can be used in the shower
          LED indicators
          Intensity setting, battery low
          Battery indicator
          Icon indicates battery life
          Timer
          Skin zone timer for 3 areas
          Cordless
          up to 30 uses without charging
          Stand
          Charging and storing stand
          Handle
          Slim ergonomic design
          1 Speed settings
          Deep cleansing

        • Application areas

          Face and neck
          • Cheeks
          • Chest
          • Chin
          • Fronthead
          • Neck
          • Nose

        • Items included

          Brush heads
          Normal skin brush head
          Instruction for use
          • Quick start guide
          • User manual
          Stand
          Charging and storing stand
          Power adapter
          100 - 240 V adapter

        • Power

          Charging time
          6 hours
          Power system
          Rechargeable battery
          Running time
          30 uses of 1 minute each
          Voltage
          100-240 V

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

            • 10x more effective than cleansing by hand but just as gentle. Compared with manual make-up removal.

