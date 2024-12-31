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2 year warranty

30-day return

Free delivery from $150

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Discontinued

Speaker Dock

SBD6000/00

Powerful stereo sound stage

Enjoy the powerful and wide sound stage of the SBD6000. The speakers and dock for iPod easily slip into your bag so that you can enjoy your music with friends wherever you are and experience amazing rich bass even at low volume.

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Powerful XSL Acoustics

Powerful stereo sound stage

Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.

Built-in speakers featuring XSL Acoustics for dynamic sound

Enjoy dynamic sound and powerful bass performance from your ShoqBox with XSL Acoustics. Impressive sound is produced by combining bright, brisk treble and mid range sound with elastic, powerful bass. Innovative use of high-tech materials like titanium cone and neodymium magnet deliver sound output that's nearly double the power of a traditional speaker driver of the same size. Precise tuning between the speaker driver, the small acoustic architecture and the circuitry ensures superbly dynamic sound and optimizes bass performance from the smallest sound enclosure.

Carrying pouch to protect your speakers when not in use

Carrying pouch to protect your speakers when not in use

Look after your speaker and stop the cable getting tangled by storing it in this handy soft pouch when not in use.

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