      Powerful stereo sound stage

      Enjoy the powerful and wide sound stage of the SBD6000. The speakers and dock for iPod easily slip into your bag so that you can enjoy your music with friends wherever you are and experience amazing rich bass even at low volume.

        Powerful stereo sound stage

        Powerful XSL Acoustics

        Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

        Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

        Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.

        Carrying pouch to protect your speakers when not in use

        Carrying pouch to protect your speakers when not in use

        Look after your speaker and stop the cable getting tangled by storing it in this handy soft pouch when not in use.

        Battery or AC power option for music enjoyment anywhere

        Battery or AC power option for music enjoyment anywhere

        The options of battery and AC power allow the most flexiblity with your sound system. You can carry them and enjoyment music anywhere you go.

        Store your receiver on the convenient docking station

        Store your receiver on the convenient docking station

        The docking station provides convenient, tailor-made storage for your receiver when not in use, and on some models, it even takes care of battery charging.

        Lightweight, portable design for music enjoyment anytime

        Lightweight, portable design for music enjoyment anytime

        The durable, lightweight material and design mean you can carry the speakers with you wherever you go.

        Built-in speakers featuring XSL Acoustics for dynamic sound

        Enjoy dynamic sound and powerful bass performance from your ShoqBox with XSL Acoustics. Impressive sound is produced by combining bright, brisk treble and mid range sound with elastic, powerful bass. Innovative use of high-tech materials like titanium cone and neodymium magnet deliver sound output that's nearly double the power of a traditional speaker driver of the same size. Precise tuning between the speaker driver, the small acoustic architecture and the circuitry ensures superbly dynamic sound and optimizes bass performance from the smallest sound enclosure.

        Cable neatly stored when not in use

        With it's unique design, cable storage is no longer an issues. Simply pack and go.

        Cable winding system with detachable cable for neat storage

        Simply unplug the cable from the dock station and wind it around the base of each speaker. You can carry them around and store them neatly without any cable tangle.

        Extra wide soundstage for 3-dimensional and realistic sound

        These portable speakers create an extra wide stereo soundstage when they are a placed apart, so that each musical instrument appears to occupy a different physical space. The sound is more 3-dimensional and realistic.

        Metal speaker grill protects speaker drivers

        The metal speaker grill allows soundwaves to pass through without any loss, while protecting the speaker driver elements.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Frequency response
          100 - 18 000  Hz
          Impedance
          3 Ohm
          RMS Power rating
          2 x 3 W

        • Connectivity

          Connector
          iPod dedicated

        • Convenience

          Power on indication
          Yes
          Volume control
          Yes
          Operating time
          10 hours

        • Accessories

          AC/DC Adaptor
          Yes
          Pouch
          Yes

        • Power

          Battery type
          • AAA
          • LR03
          Adaptor type
          9V 1.5A
          Battery voltage
          1.5  V
          Number of batteries
          6

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          22.5  cm
          Width
          26.5  cm
          Depth
          11.5  cm
          Nett weight
          0.586  kg
          Gross weight
          0.889  kg
          Tare weight
          0.303  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 31566 5
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          75.2  cm
          Width
          29.1  cm
          Height
          26.3  cm
          Nett weight
          3.516  kg
          Gross weight
          7.139  kg
          Tare weight
          3.623  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 31570 2
          Number of consumer packagings
          6

        • Inner Carton

          Length
          27.2  cm
          Width
          24  cm
          Height
          24.5  cm
          Nett weight
          1.172  kg
          Gross weight
          2.012  kg
          Tare weight
          0.84  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 31568 9
          Number of consumer packagings
          2

