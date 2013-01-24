Home
      The slim mono-body of the SBA290 portable speaker system slips easily into your pocket or bag. Share the powerful and realistic stereo sound stage with friends wherever you are, and experience amazing rich bass quality even at low volume.

        Powerful stereo sound stage

        Powerful XSL Acoustics

        Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

        Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

        Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.

        Carrying pouch to protect your speakers when not in use

        Carrying pouch to protect your speakers when not in use

        Look after your speaker and stop the cable getting tangled by storing it in this handy soft pouch when not in use.

        Built-in speakers featuring XSL Acoustics for dynamic sound

        Enjoy dynamic sound and powerful bass performance from your ShoqBox with XSL Acoustics. Impressive sound is produced by combining bright, brisk treble and mid range sound with elastic, powerful bass. Innovative use of high-tech materials like titanium cone and neodymium magnet deliver sound output that's nearly double the power of a traditional speaker driver of the same size. Precise tuning between the speaker driver, the small acoustic architecture and the circuitry ensures superbly dynamic sound and optimizes bass performance from the smallest sound enclosure.

        Incredible Surround ™ enhances the sound stage

        Incredible Surround™ widens the sound stage, giving you the impression of having extra speakers all around you.

        Universal use with all portable entertainment equipment

        Universal use with all portable entertainment equipment. Simply connect using the 3.5mm plug.

        Ultra slim mono body fit easily into pockets and bags

        Super slim and lightweight you'll hardly notice it's with you. Pop it in your pocket or bag and take it anywhere. Ultimate portability.

        Cable neatly stored when not in use

        With it's unique design, cable storage is no longer an issues. Simply pack and go.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Frequency response
          100 - 20 000  Hz
          Impedance
          3 ohm
          RMS Power rating
          2x3W (6W)
          Sensitivity
          80 dB
          Sound Enhancement
          • Dynamic Bass Boost
          • Incredible Surround
          Speaker diameter
          40 mm
          Type
          Neodymium

        • Connectivity

          Cable length
          0.3 m
          Connector
          3.5 mm stereo
          Finishing of connector
          Nickel plated

        • Convenience

          Bass level control
          Yes
          Operating time
          6 hours
          Power on indication
          Yes
          Volume control
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Pouch
          Yes

        • Power

          Adaptor type
          9V 500mA
          Battery type
          • AAA
          • LR03
          Battery voltage
          1.5  V
          Number of batteries
          6

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          8.4  cm
          Gross weight
          .796  kg
          Height
          22.5  cm
          Nett weight
          .553  kg
          Tare weight
          .243  kg
          Width
          21.8  cm

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          5.49  kg
          Height
          23  cm
          Length
          56  cm
          Nett weight
          3.318  kg
          Tare weight
          2.172  kg
          Width
          25  cm

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          1.746  kg
          Height
          20.6  cm
          Length
          22.4  cm
          Nett weight
          1.106  kg
          Tare weight
          .64  kg
          Width
          17.8  cm

