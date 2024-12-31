2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
R6L36FV/10
Top choice for low-drain devices
For your low-drain products choose LongLife batteries. Zinc-Chloride technology is perfect for your clocks, radios, calculators and remote controls.
AA
Zinc Chloride
The high quality Zinc-Chloride technology ensures long battery life when used at low energy consuming devices.
Battery selection guide for selecting the most suitable battery type for your device
These Philips batteries are guaranteed free from harmful heavy metals such as Cadmium and Mercury.
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