      For your low-drain products choose LongLife batteries. Zinc-Chloride technology is perfect for your clocks, radios, calculators and remote controls. See all benefits

      For your low-drain products choose LongLife batteries. Zinc-Chloride technology is perfect for your clocks, radios, calculators and remote controls. See all benefits

        Top choice for low-drain devices

        • AA
        • Zinc Chloride

        High quality Zinc-Chloride technology ensures long life

        The high quality Zinc-Chloride technology ensures long battery life when used at low energy consuming devices.

        Philips ZnC batteries contain 0% harmful heavy metals

        These Philips batteries are guaranteed free from harmful heavy metals such as Cadmium and Mercury.

        The battery remains fresh for use for up to 3 years

        Every battery suffers from energy loss when not in use. We guarantee that the battery contains at least 80% of its initial energy within the best before date.

        Selection guide for selecting the most suitable battery

        Battery selection guide for selecting the most suitable battery type for your device

        Technical Specifications

        • Power

          Battery type
          AA / R6 Zinc Chloride
          Battery voltage
          1.5  V

        • Green Specifications

          Chemical composition
          Zinc Chloride
          Heavy metals
          • Cd free
          • Hg free
          Packaging material
          • Carton
          • PET
          Packaging type
          PET blister

        • Technical specifications

          Shelf life
          3 years
          Interchangeable with
          AA, R6, UM3, 15F, M15F

        • Product dimensions

          Width
          5.8  cm
          Height
          12.4  cm
          Depth
          5.1  cm
          Weight
          0.54  kg

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          12.4  cm
          Width
          5.8  cm
          Depth
          5.1  cm
          Nett weight
          0.54  kg
          Gross weight
          0.57  kg
          Tare weight
          0.03  kg
          EAN
          48 95185 63227 8
          Type of shelf placement
          Laying
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          37.6  cm
          Width
          26.7  cm
          Height
          13.2  cm
          Nett weight
          12.96  kg
          Gross weight
          14.2  kg
          Tare weight
          1.24  kg
          GTIN
          1 48 95185 63227 5
          Number of consumer packagings
          24

