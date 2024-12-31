ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

30-day return

Free delivery from $150

All series

  • Primary image
  • Primary image

Discontinued

Battery

R03G4F/40

Ideal for low-drain device batteries

Zinc-Chloride technology is perfect for your clocks, radios, calculators and remote controls.

See all benefits

Ideal for low-drain device batteries

  • AAA

  • Zinc Chloride

  • 4 units

High quality Zinc-Chloride technology ensures long life

The high quality Zinc-Chloride technology ensures long battery life when used at low energy consuming devices.

Philips ZnC batteries contain 0% harmful heavy metals

These Philips batteries are guaranteed free from harmful heavy metals such as Cadmium and Mercury.

The battery remains fresh for use for up to 3 years

Every battery suffers from energy loss when not in use. We guarantee that the battery contains at least 80% of its initial energy within the best before date.

Technical Specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 255.9 kB
  • 18 June 2026

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • $30 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • $30 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.