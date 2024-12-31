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2 year warranty

30-day return

Free delivery from $150

All series

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Discontinued

RechargeablesBattery

R03B4RTU10/59

Enjoy your device longer

Ideal for all your digital devices. These high capacity AAA accus do not need draining before recharging, simply top them up whenever it is convenient for you. What's more you can recharge them up to five hundred times.

See all benefits

Enjoy your device longer

  • AAA, 1000 mAh

  • Nickel-Metal Hydride

Enjoy the full capacity over and over again

A Nickel-Metal Hydride battery can be re-energized fully up to 1000 times without draining it before charging. This allows you to make easier and better use of your rechargeable batteries.

An amazing capacity to operate your digital devices

The 1000 mAh of energy keeps your digital camera and other ultra high energy users going even longer.

NiMH technology for recharging multiple times

Nickel-Metal Hydride technology allows recharging multiple times and makes replacement of the accus almost unnecessary.

Technical Specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 333.3 kB
  • 21 July 2026

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