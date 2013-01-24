Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Beardtrimmer series 3000

    beard and stubble trimmer

    QT4005/15
    Overall rating / 5
    • Perfect beard made easy Perfect beard made easy Perfect beard made easy
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      Beardtrimmer series 3000 beard and stubble trimmer

      QT4005/15
      Overall rating / 5

      Perfect beard made easy

      Style your beard the way you want with this beard trimmer. Precision from as short as 0.5mm up to 10mm. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $49.95
      Find similar products

      Beardtrimmer series 3000 beard and stubble trimmer

      Perfect beard made easy

      Style your beard the way you want with this beard trimmer. Precision from as short as 0.5mm up to 10mm. See all benefits

      Perfect beard made easy

      Style your beard the way you want with this beard trimmer. Precision from as short as 0.5mm up to 10mm. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $49.95
      Find similar products

      Beardtrimmer series 3000 beard and stubble trimmer

      Perfect beard made easy

      Style your beard the way you want with this beard trimmer. Precision from as short as 0.5mm up to 10mm. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all beard-trimmers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Beardtrimmer series 3000

        Beardtrimmer series 3000

        beard and stubble trimmer

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Perfect beard made easy

        The most convenient way to start with your beard

        • 0.5mm precision settings
        • Stainless steel blades
        • 10h charge/45mins cordless use
        0.5mm precision

        0.5mm precision

        Set the trimmer at the lowest position for a perfect stubble, just 0.5mm long.

        Easy to select and lock-in length settings, 0.5mm to 10mm

        Easy to select and lock-in length settings, 0.5mm to 10mm

        Turn the wheel to simply select and lock-in the length settings you want: from a 3-day beard of 0.5mm up to a full beard of 10mm, in precise 0.5mm steps.

        Stainless Steel Blades for long-lasting sharpness

        Stainless Steel Blades for long-lasting sharpness

        Get a perfect yet protective trim, time after time. The trimmer's steel blades lightly brush against one another, sharpening themselves as they trim so they stay extra sharp and effective as on day 1.

        Skin-friendly rounded tips for smooth skin contact

        Skin-friendly rounded tips for smooth skin contact

        Blades stay extra-sharp to always cut hairs neatly and effectively, but have rounded blade tips and combs to prevent irritation.

        Up to 45 minutes of cordless use after 10 hours charging

        Up to 45 minutes of cordless use after 10 hours charging

        Rechargeable only.Up to 45 minutes of cordless power after 10 hours of charging.

        Ergonomic design for easier handling

        Ergonomic design for easier handling

        Easy to hold and use. Designed to help you trim those hard-to-reach areas.

        Detachable head for easy cleaning

        Detachable head for easy cleaning

        Detach the head and rinse it under the tap for easy cleaning. Dry it before you put it back on the appliance.

        2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

        2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

        We back this Philips trimmer with a 2-year guarantee: our grooming products are built to last. You'll never need to oil it, and it’s compatible with all worldwide voltages.

        Technical Specifications

        • Cutting system

          Precision (size of steps)
          By 0.5mm  mm
          Cutter width
          32  mm
          Cutting element
          Stainless steel blades
          Range of length settings
          0.5 up to 10  mm
          Number of length settings
          20
          Comb type
          Stubble
          Non-scratching teeth
          For more comfort

        • Accessories

          Cleaning brush
          Yes

        • Create the look you want

          Styles
          • Short beard
          • Stubble look

        • Power system

          Running time
          Up to 45 minutes
          Charging time
          10 hours
          Battery type
          Ni-MH
          Worldwide voltage
          100-240 V

        • Ease of use

          Secured length settings
          Yes
          Zoom wheel
          Easily adjust length settings
          Charge indication
          On plug
          Battery
          1x AAA NiMH
          Easy Cleaning
          Washable attachments

        • Design

          Handle
          Easy grip

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order