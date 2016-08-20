2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
Create your style
Create your style with the Philips StyleShaver. At the flip of your wrist, this dual-ended beard styler and shaver has everything you need to create any style from a perfect stubble, styled beard or a clean shave.
0.5mm intervals
Dual sided trimmer
75mins cordless use/1h charge
Dual foil shaver
The full metal trimmer (32mm) and the comb with 12 adjustable length settings makes it easy to get exactly the beard length you want. Lock in your perfect length setting with the zoom wheel. The durable metal trimmer with skin-friendly rounded edges guarantees a precise and even trim.
The new dual foil shaver makes it easy to shave around your style. The mid-trimmer catches longer, tougher hairs and the 2 floating foils shave everything else perfectly smooth.
Take off the adjustable comb and there's a full metal, dual sided trimmer underneath. Use the 32 mm side for a high performance trim and the 15 mm side for precise detailing work in those hard to reach places. The rounded tips ensure a smooth touch to your skin. The finer cutting elements deliver a close trim with perfect results-excellent for small details or areas like under your nose or around your mouth.
4.3
of 5
10
Reviews
90%
recommend this product
Sami2727
20/08/2016
Australia
Verified buyer
Very ergonomic and easy to use.
Very well designed. Feels solid and does the job perfectly.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StyleShaver QS6161/32 Waterproof shaver & styler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StyleShaver QS6161/32 Waterproof shaver & styler
Sanju02
30/03/2016
Australia
The perfect companion
Really love this machine. Very easy to use and has handy features. I would recommend this to my friends.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StyleShaver QS6161/32 Waterproof shaver & styler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StyleShaver QS6161/32 Waterproof shaver & styler
Scotty
18/04/2017
New Zealand
Verified buyer
Works perfectly and does a fine job
I had been using a cheap beard trimmer and thought it seemed ok.. right up until I bought this trimmer and then I realised how great this was and how rubbish the cheap one was. The trimmer to set the beard length is excellent and gives a very even and consistent looking length to your beard and is fast to use. The trimmer for doing edging and your Moustache is excellent and cuts close, without scratching the skin. The battery also lasts for ages so you can take it away for 4-5 days on the one charge. Plus the charge stand folds up nicely if you do need it to travel. Id buy again
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StyleShaver QS6161/32 Waterproof shaver & styler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StyleShaver QS6161/32 Waterproof shaver & styler