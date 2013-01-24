Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    StyleShaver

    Waterproof shaver & styler

    QS6161/32
    Find support for this product
    Overall rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Create your style Create your style Create your style
      -{discount-value}

      StyleShaver Waterproof shaver & styler

      QS6161/32
      Find support for this product

      Create your style

      Create your style with the Philips StyleShaver. At the flip of your wrist, this dual-ended beard styler and shaver has everything you need to create any style from a perfect stubble, styled beard or a clean shave. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $149.00
      Find similar products

      StyleShaver Waterproof shaver & styler

      Create your style

      Create your style with the Philips StyleShaver. At the flip of your wrist, this dual-ended beard styler and shaver has everything you need to create any style from a perfect stubble, styled beard or a clean shave. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all versatile-products

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        StyleShaver

        StyleShaver

        Waterproof shaver & styler

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Create your style

        Trim, style, shave - create your style

        • 0.5mm intervals
        • Dual sided trimmer
        • 75mins cordless use/1h charge
        • Dual foil shaver
        Beard & stubble trimmer: 12 length settings from 0.5-10mm

        Beard & stubble trimmer: 12 length settings from 0.5-10mm

        The full metal trimmer (32mm) and the comb with 12 adjustable length settings makes it easy to get exactly the beard length you want. Lock in your perfect length setting with the zoom wheel. The durable metal trimmer with skin-friendly rounded edges guarantees a precise and even trim.

        New foil shaver: Shaves 20% faster than before

        New foil shaver: Shaves 20% faster than before

        The new dual foil shaver makes it easy to shave around your style. The mid-trimmer catches longer, tougher hairs and the 2 floating foils shave everything else perfectly smooth.

        32 mm or 15 mm full metal trimmer for perfect details

        32 mm or 15 mm full metal trimmer for perfect details

        Take off the adjustable comb and there's a full metal, dual sided trimmer underneath. Use the 32 mm side for a high performance trim and the 15 mm side for precise detailing work in those hard to reach places. The rounded tips ensure a smooth touch to your skin. The finer cutting elements deliver a close trim with perfect results-excellent for small details or areas like under your nose or around your mouth.

        Allows you to shave wet and dry

        Allows you to shave wet and dry

        For extra skin protection and optimal shaving results, use wet with gel or foam, it can also be used dry for convenience. And when you're done, just rinse the product under the tap to clean it.

        75min cordless power after only 1 hour charge

        75min cordless power after only 1 hour charge

        The Lithium Ion battery delivers up to 75 min of powerful cordless use and is fully charged in only 1 hour.

        Easy to select and secure length settings

        Easy to select and secure length settings

        Zoom wheel makes it easy to adjust the comb in the 12 length settings. The settings offer ultimate precision of 0.5mm steps on the shorter lengths to define exactly the style you want, between a 5 o'clock shade and 3 days stubble. Also for the longer beards it offer exactly the lengths you need in 1 mm step sizes.

        Clearly shows which end is running

        Clearly shows which end is running

        The trimmer button lights up when the trimmer is on, and the shaver button lights up when the shaver is on, so you always know which end is running.

        Shows the battery status

        Shows the battery status

        The light is continuously lit to indicate a full battery, and blinks orange when you have about 10 minutes left of usage.

        Prevents the product from turning on accidentally

        Prevents the product from turning on accidentally

        Press any button for 3 seconds to activate the travel lock - to prevent the product from turning on accidentally. A red lock symbol between the buttons shows when the travel lock is on. Press any button for another 3 seconds to deactivate the travel lock.

        Sharper trimmer cuts hair more efficiently

        Sharper trimmer cuts hair more efficiently

        The full metal trimmer has sharper edges for more efficient performance. The detail trimmer is specially designed to give a closer trim even in the most hard to reach areas.

        Choice of combs for precision and control

        The detail comb gives you more precision as you trim. Use it instead of the beard comb to get into tight spots, or to round off the edges of your beard. The beard comb gives you more control for a fast and even trim.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          Cleaning brush
          Storage pouch
          Yes

        • Design

          Color
          Brushed Chrome Black
          Finishing
          Sturdy

        • Ease of use

          Cleaning
          Fully washable
          Operation
          • Rechargeable battery
          • Cordless use
          Battery Run time
          1 hour charge 75 mins runtime
          Display
          Battery light
          Travel lock
          Yes

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes
          Replacement Foil
          Replace every yr with QS6101

        • Categorization PC

          Grooming
          Styleshaver

        • Power

          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion

        • Precision

          Length Settings
          12 Length from 0.5 mm to 10 mm

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Cleaning brush
        • Protection cap
        • Storage pouch

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns, Replace, Refunds and Cancellations