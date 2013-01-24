Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    StyleShaver

    Shaving foil

    QS6101/50
    Find support for this product
    Overall rating / 5
    • Maintain your style Maintain your style Maintain your style
      -{discount-value}

      StyleShaver Shaving foil

      QS6101/50
      Find support for this product

      Maintain your style

      Change shaving foil every 12 months for best results

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $39.95

      StyleShaver Shaving foil

      Maintain your style

      Change shaving foil every 12 months for best results

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      StyleShaver

      StyleShaver

      Shaving foil

      Philips shop price

      Total:

      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Maintain your style

      Replacement foil

      Dual shaver with trimmer shaves even the toughest beards

      Dual shaver with trimmer shaves even the toughest beards

      The dual foil shaver makes it easy to clean up stubble around your beard, even on your neck. The mid trimmer catches longer, tougher hairs and the 2 floating foils shave everything else perfectly smooth.

      100% waterproof for use in the shower and easy cleaning

      100% waterproof for use in the shower and easy cleaning

      Trim and shave where you want to, wet or dry. And when you’re done, just rinse it off under the tap.

      Change foil every 12 months for best results

      Change foil every 12 months for best results

      1. detach the shaver end of your Styleshaver. 2. Remove the old foil and cutters. 3. Place the new foil in the holder. 4. Place the new cutters into your Styleshaver and then click on the new holder and foil.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving foil

        Fits product types
        • QS6140
        • QS6160
        • QS6141
        • QS6161
        Shaving foil per packaging
        1

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Payment

          We accept the following payment methods:
          Visa - payment method
          MasterCard - payment method
          PayPal - payment method

          Help with your online order

          Frequently asked questions
          Terms and conditions
          Search order