    CD Soundmachine

    PSS010/01
    • Sound Takes Shape Sound Takes Shape Sound Takes Shape
      CD Soundmachine

      PSS010/01
      Sound Takes Shape

      Sound takes shape and adds a new dimension to your audio experience. Intrigued by unique design and inspiring innovation, you’ll be wowed by unexpected big sound from this small yet potent marvel, which complements your personal space.

        Sound Takes Shape

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        Touch screen for easy navigation

        Touch screen for easy navigation

        Touch screen control allows you to control your device by simply pressing on-screen buttons rather than physical buttons on the device. Simply power up the device and the touch screen user interface will show up on the LCD display with all the control options for the device. Touch screen control combines LCD display technology with pressure sensors and a powerful digital micro processor. When you press on a specific area of the screen with your finger, the relevant signal is sent to the processor and the command is immediately executed.

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        Built-in speakers featuring XSL Acoustics for dynamic sound

        Enjoy dynamic sound and powerful bass performance from your ShoqBox with XSL Acoustics. Impressive sound is produced by combining bright, brisk treble and mid range sound with elastic, powerful bass. Innovative use of high-tech materials like titanium cone and neodymium magnet deliver sound output that's nearly double the power of a traditional speaker driver of the same size. Precise tuning between the speaker driver, the small acoustic architecture and the circuitry ensures superbly dynamic sound and optimizes bass performance from the smallest sound enclosure.

        Motorized CD loader for convenience access

        A motorized sliding front door adds even more panache to the already sleek design of this system. The stylish yet functional door housing the disc slides up and down vertically in a smooth motion at the touch of a button whenever you feel like changing your music selection. Just sit back and enjoy the dynamic sound performance while watching the disc play through the transparent window.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Front Speakers Ways
          2
          Loudspeaker Enhancement
          Detachable Cloth Grilles
          Loudspeaker types
          Bass Reflex Speaker System
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Output power (RMS)
          2X2W+4W
          Sound Enhancement
          • Advanced Sound System
          • Dynamic Bass Boost
          Sound System
          Stereo
          Volume Control
          digital
          Woofer
          1  inch

        • Audio Playback

          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          Disc Playback Modes
          • Fast Forward/Backward
          • Next/Previous Track Search
          • Repeat Play
          • Shuffle Play
          Loader Type
          Motorised
          Programmable Tracks
          20

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Antenna
          FM Antenna
          Antenna location
          External
          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Tuner Bands
          FM

        • Connectivity

          DC in
          10V
          Headphone
          3.5 mm

        • Convenience

          Backlight
          Yes
          Backlight color
          Blue
          Clock/Version
          Digital
          Display Digits
          7
          Display Enhancements
          • Brightness Control
          • Function indication
          • Touch screen control
          Display Type
          LCD

        • Accessories

          AC/DC Adaptor
          Yes
          Included accessories
          • User Manual
          • Warranty certificate
          Remote control
          17 Key

        • Dimensions

          Packaging Depth
          313  mm
          Packaging Height
          278  mm
          Packaging Width
          413  mm
          Product depth
          213  mm
          Product height
          178  mm
          Product width
          213  mm
          Weight
          3.4  kg
          Weight incl. Packaging
          4.4  kg

        • Power

          Adaptor type
          10V 1200mA

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • User Manual
        • Warranty certificate

