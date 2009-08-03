Search terms

      Noise Cancelling Headphones

PAC021/00

Superior sound experience

Enjoy pure uninterrupted music on the go with Philips GoGear headphones PAC021. Made exclusively for the GoGear Muse MP3 video player, they feature noise canceling technology and come with three interchangeable ear caps for a perfect fit.

Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Superior sound experience

      Enjoy pure uninterrupted music on the go with Philips GoGear headphones PAC021. Made exclusively for the GoGear Muse MP3 video player, they feature noise canceling technology and come with three interchangeable ear caps for a perfect fit.

        Superior sound experience

        with active noise cancelation

        GoGear Muse MP3 video player

        GoGear Muse MP3 video player.

        A choice of three ear caps for perfect fit

        A choice of three ear caps for perfect fit.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Impedance
          16 ohm at 1kHz
          Frequency response
          20 - 18k  Hz
          Sensitivity
          103 dB
          Maximum power input
          5mW
          Diaphragm
          PEI
          Type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Headphone
          3.5 mm
          Cable length
          1.1m

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          0.452  kg
          Height
          10  cm
          Length
          14.4  cm
          Nett weight
          0.18  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          10
          Tare weight
          0.272  kg
          Width
          12.7  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 51297 2

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          2.4  cm
          Gross weight
          0.036  kg
          Height
          6.7  cm
          Nett weight
          0.018  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Tare weight
          0.018  kg
          Width
          8.7  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 51296 5

