      The ultimate sound machines

      Be blown away by bass on this NX bass equipped 650W system that’s ideal for any party. Let Auto DJ mix tracks on your USB device, stream tunes from any smartphone over Bluetooth® and use 260K lighting effects to get the party thumping. See all benefits

      Be blown away by bass on this NX bass equipped 650W system that’s ideal for any party. Let Auto DJ mix tracks on your USB device, stream tunes from any smartphone over Bluetooth® and use 260K lighting effects to get the party thumping. See all benefits

      Be blown away by bass on this NX bass equipped 650W system that’s ideal for any party. Let Auto DJ mix tracks on your USB device, stream tunes from any smartphone over Bluetooth® and use 260K lighting effects to get the party thumping. See all benefits

        The ultimate sound machines

        Obsessed with sound

        • 650W
        • Bluetooth
        260K LED lights for great party atmosphere

        260K LED lights for great party atmosphere

        Add the ultimate atmosphere, ambiance and passion to any party, with thousands of colored lights that flicker, flash and flow in time with your music. Easily choose light colors to match your theme, or just pick one of the systems many presets.Flick the NX bass button to make the light show even more intense.

        DJ Crossfader for mixing your tracks

        DJ Crossfader for mixing your tracks

        Be the master of every party! DJ cross fader lets you mix your favorite tracks between channel A and B, so you can flow seamlessly between songs. Just select the device output for deck A (USB, Bluetooth®, CD, Audio in or tuner) to start the music, then choose the input device for deck B (USB or audio in). To change tracks, swipe the fader from one side to another for a smooth transition that keeps the party pumping.

        NX bass button for instant sound boost & light effects

        NX bass button for instant sound boost & light effects

        Available throughout the range, NX bass temporarily boosts bass and loudness to the extreme. Hit the NX bass button to instantly juice up your sound, make lighting effects go wild, and feel the immense bass of the subwoofers thundering through your bones.

        Auto-DJ for automatic mixing of tracks on USB drive

        Auto-DJ for automatic mixing of tracks on USB drive

        You can automate your tunes with Auto-DJ, which automatically mixes tracks on a connected USB drive. Add sound effects with the DJ jogwheel. Rock the house continuously!

        Handles and wheels for easy transportation

        Handles and wheels for easy transportation

        Bring massive sound wherever you need it, upstairs, downstairs, indoors or out. NITRO audio solutions slip smoothly into any home thanks to their optimized footprints and clutter free, convenient controls integration. Link them up with your TV or PC to supersize your experience and make music and movies sound bigger than ever. Or move them outside using built-in handles and wheels to turn them into the ultimate outdoor party sound system.

        Stream music via Bluetooth®

        Stream music via Bluetooth®

        If you've got a big music collection stored away on a smartphone, tablet or computer, stream it to a NITRO system using digital Bluetooth® wireless music streaming and make it sound incredible. Powerful sound is rarely this easy or this convenient.

        Rip music from CDs, radio and karaoke onto USB device

        Rip music from CDs, radio and karaoke onto USB device

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Total Sound Power (RMS)
          650  W
          Sound enhancement
          • NX Bass
          • Dynamic Bass Boost 3 steps
          • digital sound control 4 modes
          Equalizer
          • 63Hz
          • 250Hz
          • 1kHz
          • 4kHz
          • 12kHz

        • Loudspeakers

          Number of speaker boxes
          1
          Speaker drivers
          • 8" woofer
          • 2" tweeter
          Speaker types
          bass reflex speaker system

        • Audio playback

          Playback media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          Disc playback modes
          • repeat/one/all/program
          • repeat/shuffle/program
          USB Direct playback modes
          • fast backward/fast forward
          • play/pause
          • previous/next
          • repeat
          • shuffle
          • stop

        • Audio recording

          Recording media
          USB device
          USB recording sources
          • CD
          • tuner
          • AUX
          • microphone in
          • USB
          • Bluetooth
          USB recording modes
          • instant record
          • programmed tracks
          • schedule radio program
          • single disc
          • single track

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Station presets
          40
          Tuner bands
          • FM
          • MW
          Antenna
          • FM antenna
          • MW antenna
          Tuner enhancement
          • auto digital tuning
          • auto scan
          • Easy set (plug & play)

        • Auto DJ

          Metal
          Yes
          Party
          Yes

        • DJ Effect

          Beat Box
          Yes
          Reverb
          Yes
          Yeah
          Yes
          Scratch
          Yes

        • DJ Mix

          Source A
          • Audio in
          • Bluetooth
          • Disc
          • Tuner
          • USB
          Source B
          • Audio in
          • USB

        • Connectivity

          Microphone
          Dual microphone sockets(6.3mm)
          USB
          Dual USB host
          Audio in
          3.5mm stereo line in x2
          Aux in
          • 4 x RCA
          • DVD
          • Game
          • PC in
          • TV

        • Convenience

          Number of discs
          1
          Loader type
          slot
          Karaoke
          MIC volume
          Light Effect
          Peace, Passion, Power, Samba, Fiesta, Cielo, Custom

        • Accessories

          Remote control
          28-key with 2xAAA batteries
          Cables/Connection
          MP3 Link cable
          Others
          • batteries for remote control
          • FM/MW antenna
          • Quick start guide
          User Manual
          • B-Portuguese
          • Spanish
          Warranty
          World Wide Guarantee booklet

        • Dimensions

          Gross weight
          30.7  kg
          Main unit width
          390  mm
          Main unit height
          1135  mm
          Main unit depth
          396.5  mm
          Packaging depth
          486  mm
          Packaging height
          1252  mm
          Packaging width
          566  mm

        • Power

          Power supply
          100 - 240V AC, 50/60Hz

