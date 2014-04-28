DJ Crossfader for mixing your tracks

Be the master of every party! DJ cross fader lets you mix your favorite tracks between channel A and B, so you can flow seamlessly between songs. Just select the device output for deck A (USB, Bluetooth®, CD, Audio in or tuner) to start the music, then choose the input device for deck B (USB or audio in). To change tracks, swipe the fader from one side to another for a smooth transition that keeps the party pumping.