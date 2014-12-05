ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

30-day return

Free delivery from $150

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph

Discontinued

Mini Hi-Fi System

NTRX500/10

3.5

| (15) Reviews

The ultimate sound machines

Be blown away by bass on this NX bass equipped 650W system that’s ideal for any party. Let Auto DJ mix tracks on your USB device, stream tunes from any smartphone over Bluetooth® and use 260K lighting effects to get the party thumping.

See all benefits

Obsessed with sound

The ultimate sound machines

  • 650W

  • Bluetooth

260K LED lights for great party atmosphere

260K LED lights for great party atmosphere

Add the ultimate atmosphere, ambiance and passion to any party, with thousands of colored lights that flicker, flash and flow in time with your music. Easily choose light colors to match your theme, or just pick one of the systems many presets.Flick the NX bass button to make the light show even more intense.

650W RMS total output power / 8800W PMPO

DJ Crossfader for mixing your tracks

DJ Crossfader for mixing your tracks

Be the master of every party! DJ cross fader lets you mix your favorite tracks between channel A and B, so you can flow seamlessly between songs. Just select the device output for deck A (USB, Bluetooth®, CD, Audio in or tuner) to start the music, then choose the input device for deck B (USB or audio in). To change tracks, swipe the fader from one side to another for a smooth transition that keeps the party pumping.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

15

Reviews

05/12/2014

Australia

Australia

Handy and Easy to Use

Good / Quality Sounds Good for Parties Built in Lights

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for NTRX500 Mini Hi-Fi System

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for NTRX500 Mini Hi-Fi System

29/05/2017

Canada

Canada

wow!!!!

! party weekend all day and night non stop !! good good. Up!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for NTRX500 Mini Hi-Fi System

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for NTRX500 Mini Hi-Fi System

19/06/2019

US

US

This product is absolutely 1000% AWESOME!!!

We loved the first one we bought so much that we bought another one!! They are definitely the best stereo speaker systems out there!!!!! We've had multiple parties family gatherings and events using this awesome sound system and everyone loved it just as much as we do!!!! We've had them going on four years now and they perform just as good today as they did when we first got them. And please ignore all those bad reviews because you definitely can get any parts you would need for them, also they have GREAT sound quality which is crystal clear on every mode!!!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for NTRX500 Mini Hi-Fi System

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for NTRX500 Mini Hi-Fi System

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • $30 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • $30 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Avoid extensive use of the set in a volume higher than 85 decibel because this may damage your hearing.