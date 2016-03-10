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Discontinued

Mini Hi-Fi System

NTRX100/12

4

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

The ideal party machine

Get the ultimate party going now, With the Philips NTRX100's dual rotatable discs, you can play & charge two smartphones, mix & match from the devices' libraries. Streaming music wirelessly via Bluetooth, thanks to One-Touch NFC pairing.

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Obsessed with sound

The ideal party machine

  • 380W

Dual Bluetooth allow music streaming from 2 smartphones

Dual Bluetooth allow music streaming from 2 smartphones

NX bass button for instant sound boost & light effects

NX bass button for instant sound boost & light effects

Available throughout the range, NX bass temporarily boosts bass and loudness to the extreme. Hit the NX bass button to instantly juice up your sound, make lighting effects go wild, and feel the immense bass of the subwoofers thundering through your bones.

Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

10/03/2016

Australia

Australia

Good speaker but could do with some extra or improved functions

Good speaker but could do with some extra or improved functions such as sync of the light with the sound and the sound level being the same as when you turn the speaker off. Over all an excellent speaker!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for NTRX100 Mini Hi-Fi System

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for NTRX100 Mini Hi-Fi System

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Disclaimers

  1. Avoid extensive use of the set in a volume higher than 85 decibel because this may damage your hearing.