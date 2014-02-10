Home
    Mini Hi-Fi System

      -{discount-value}
      Mini Hi-Fi System

      The ideal party machine

      Get the ultimate party going now, With the Philips NTRX100's dual rotatable discs, you can play & charge two smartphones, mix & match from the devices' libraries. Streaming music wirelessly via Bluetooth, thanks to One-Touch NFC pairing. See all benefits

        The ideal party machine

        Obsessed with sound

        • 380W
        Dynamic lighting for dancing to the beat

        Dynamic lighting for dancing to the beat

        Step in time to the dazzling beat of music. Cool lights blink to the rhythm of songs, adding fun and excitement to tunes. When you don’t want the lights on, you can simply turn the feature off. Add glam and spice to dance parties, sizzling celebrations and cool events with these sensational dynamic lights.

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

        NX bass button for instant sound boost & light effects

        NX bass button for instant sound boost & light effects

        Available throughout the range, NX bass temporarily boosts bass and loudness to the extreme. Hit the NX bass button to instantly juice up your sound, make lighting effects go wild, and feel the immense bass of the subwoofers thundering through your bones.

        Dual Bluetooth allow music streaming from 2 smartphones

        Dual Bluetooth allow music streaming from 2 smartphones

        Technical Specifications

        • Audio playback

          Playback media
          • USB flash drive
          • Audio-in
          • Bluetooth
          USB Direct playback modes
          • fast backward/fast forward
          • play/pause
          • previous/next
          • program play
          • repeat
          • shuffle
          • stop

        • Loudspeakers

          Number of speaker boxes
          2
          Speaker drivers
          • 2" tweeter
          • 5.25" woofer
          Loudspeaker enhancement
          2-way
          Speaker types
          bass reflex speaker system

        • Sound

          Total Sound Power (RMS)
          380  W
          Sound enhancement
          • digital sound control 4 modes
          • Dynamic Bass Boost 3 steps
          • NX Bass

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Antenna
          FM antenna
          Station presets
          20
          Tuner bands
          FM
          Tuner enhancement
          • auto digital tuning
          • auto scan
          • Easy set (plug & play)

        • Connectivity

          Headphone
          3.5 mm
          Microphone
          dual microphone sockets
          USB
          USB host
          MP3 Link
          3.5mm stereo line in

        • Convenience

          Karaoke
          • MIC volume
          • echo control
          Display type
          • LCD display
          • VFD display

        • Accessories

          Remote control
          13-key
          User Manual
          English
          Cables/Connection
          power cord
          Others
          • Quick start guide
          • batteries for remote control
          • FM antenna
          Warranty
          World Wide Guarantee booklet

        • Dimensions

          Packaging height
          442  mm
          Packaging width
          780  mm
          Packaging depth
          430  mm
          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          704 x 364 x 385 mm

        • Power

          Power supply
          100 - 240V AC, 50/60Hz

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            • Avoid extensive use of the set in a volume higher than 85 decibel because this may damage your hearing.

