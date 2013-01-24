Home
    GoStyler

    waterproof detail trimmer

    NT9145/11
    Overall rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Trim, Edge, & Style Trim, Edge, & Style Trim, Edge, & Style
      -{discount-value}

      GoStyler waterproof detail trimmer

      NT9145/11
      Overall rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Trim, Edge, & Style

      The new Philips precision beard styler gives you ultimate precision to define your beard style. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $29.95
        Register

        Trim, Edge, & Style

        with ultimate precision to define your beard style

        • Facial style
        • Precision trimmer
        • 3 beard combs
        • Mini foil head
        Detail foil shaver fits better in small spaces than a blade

        Detail foil shaver fits better in small spaces than a blade

        The detail foil shaver is designed to fit into small spaces with more precision than a blade, so nothing gets in the way of your perfect style.

        Precision 21mm trimmer helps fine-tune details, and perfect

        Precision 21mm trimmer helps fine-tune details, and perfect

        Create any style you want with precision, even in hard-to-reach areas.

        The detail shaver gives you a close finish around the edges

        The detail shaver gives you a close finish around the edges

        Define the edges of your style with the detail shaver.

        Keep your beard at a preferred length with 3 precision combs

        Keep your beard at a preferred length with 3 precision combs

        Create and maintain your short beard and mustache with the 4mm, 5mm, and 6mm precision comb.

        100% Waterproof for easy cleaning

        100% Waterproof for easy cleaning

        The 100% waterproof styler and attachments are convenient and easy to rinse.

        Includes AA battery

        Includes AA battery

        AA battery included–so the styler is ready when you are.

        2 year world wide guarantee, no oil needed

        2 year world wide guarantee, no oil needed

        All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year worldwide guarantee and they never need to be oiled.

        Technical Specifications

        • Attachments

          Precision trimmer
          21  mm
          Mini foil shaver
          Yes

        • Accessories

          3 precision beard combs
          4mm, 5mm, 6mm
          Brush
          For cleaning mini-foil

        • Power system

          Power supply
          AA battery

        • Maintenance

          Guarantee
          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Lube for life
          Blades need no oiling

        • Ease of use

          Wet & Dry
          Fully washable

