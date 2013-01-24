Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Nose trimmer series 5000

    Gentle nose, neck & sideburns trimmer

    NT5175/16
    Find support for this product
    Overall rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Trim & shape for perfect facial details Trim & shape for perfect facial details Trim & shape for perfect facial details
      -{discount-value}

      Nose trimmer series 5000 Gentle nose, neck & sideburns trimmer

      NT5175/16
      Find support for this product

      Trim & shape for perfect facial details

      The Philips NOSETRIMMER Series 5000 gently removes nose, ear and eyebrow hairs with the advanced ProtecTube technology. The DualCut detail trimmer ensures a sharp and efficient trim of the neck line, sideburns and stubble. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $39.95
      Find similar products

      Nose trimmer series 5000 Gentle nose, neck & sideburns trimmer

      Trim & shape for perfect facial details

      The Philips NOSETRIMMER Series 5000 gently removes nose, ear and eyebrow hairs with the advanced ProtecTube technology. The DualCut detail trimmer ensures a sharp and efficient trim of the neck line, sideburns and stubble. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all detail-and-nose-trimmers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Nose trimmer series 5000

        Nose trimmer series 5000

        Gentle nose, neck & sideburns trimmer

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Trim & shape for perfect facial details

        Precise & safe trim of nose hair, neck, sideburns

        • No pulling guaranteed
        • Guard system, ideal angle
        • Fully washable, AA battery
        • Detail trimmer, 3 combs, pouch
        Advanced guard system prevents pulling, nicks & cuts

        Advanced guard system prevents pulling, nicks & cuts

        With the revolutionary ProtecTube technology, the cutter is protected by an ultra-thin foil guard with rounded tips to prevent skin irritations. In addition, the cutter is designed to prevent hair from getting caught between two separately moving cutting blades, for guaranteed no pulling.

        Easily reach hair inside the ear or nose

        Easily reach hair inside the ear or nose

        The Philips nose trimmer has been engineered so that it is perfectly angled to easily reach hair inside the ear, nose as well as for use on eyebrows. With the Philips nose trimmer, you can be sure that all unwanted hairs will be removed efficiently.

        Ultra precise & sharp cutting slots

        Ultra precise & sharp cutting slots

        Both cutter and guard have ultra precise and sharp cutting slots to ensure all hairs are quickly and effectively cut.

        Trim & shape facial hair with precision

        Trim & shape facial hair with precision

        The DualCut detail trimmer helps you trim & shape your facial style (stubble, goatee, sideburns, neckline or mustache) with high control and visibility.

        Sharper blades* for perfect edging with DualCut technology

        Sharper blades* for perfect edging with DualCut technology

        Advanced DualCut Technology combines a double-sharpened cutting element with low-friction engineering.

        Fully washable

        Fully washable

        The trimmer and the combs are easy to clean under the tap.

        Easy storage of all accessories

        Easy storage of all accessories

        Soft pouch includes : AA battery, 2 eyebrow combs, detail trimmer attachment, 1 beard comb & brush to keep the blades clean.

        3 combs for an even trim of eyebrows & facial hair

        3 combs for an even trim of eyebrows & facial hair

        Use the 3 or 5mm eyebrow combs and the 3mm beard comb to trim or tidy up hair to a uniform length

        Easy hold and control, even when wet

        Easy hold and control, even when wet

        The soft-touch rubber grip gives you the best hold, even when wet, for better control when operating your trimmer.

        The blades never need to be oiled

        The blades never need to be oiled

        No need to oil ever, for easy maintenance.

        2-year guarantee

        2-year guarantee

        All of our grooming products are built to last. The trimmer comes with a 2-year guarantee.

        Technical Specifications

        • Cutting system

          Cutter width nose trimmer
          21mm (13/16")
          Cutter width detail trimmer
          21mm (13/16")
          Cutting element
          Stainless steel blades
          Number of length settings
          4
          2 eyebrow combs
          3 and 5mm (1/8” and 3/16”)
          1 beard comb
          3mm (1/8")

        • Accessories

          Pouch
          Yes
          Maintenance
          Cleaning brush

        • Ease of use

          Maintenance free
          No oil needed
          Cleaning
          Fully washable

        • Design

          Color
          Black and blue
          Finishing
          Silver lacquer and rubber
          Handle
          Soft rubber grip

        • Power

          Power supply
          AA battery

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order