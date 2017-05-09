2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
NT5175/16
Trim & shape for perfect facial details
The Philips NOSETRIMMER Series 5000 gently removes nose, ear and eyebrow hairs with the advanced ProtecTube technology. The DualCut detail trimmer ensures a sharp and efficient trim of the neck line, sideburns and stubble.
No pulling guaranteed
Guard system, ideal angle
Fully washable, AA battery
Detail trimmer, 3 combs, pouch
With the revolutionary ProtecTube technology, the cutter is protected by an ultra-thin foil guard with rounded tips to prevent skin irritations. In addition, the cutter is designed to prevent hair from getting caught between two separately moving cutting blades, for guaranteed no pulling.
The Philips nose trimmer has been engineered so that it is perfectly angled to easily reach hair inside the ear, nose as well as for use on eyebrows. With the Philips nose trimmer, you can be sure that all unwanted hairs will be removed efficiently.
Both cutter and guard have ultra precise and sharp cutting slots to ensure all hairs are quickly and effectively cut.
3.9
of 5
314
Reviews
Les55
09/05/2017
Australia
Verified buyer
Ease of use
Love it Best one I've had Wasted money on other ones Cheers Les
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT3160/10 Comfortable nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT3160/10 Comfortable nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer
Ben2
29/04/2017
Australia
Verified buyer
Mini Hair trimmer
This product is better than the round nose hair trimmers, which pull the hairs out. This product cuts the hairs so there is no pulling of hair. Also the blades are well set so they do not cut into the skin, and it is also easy to clean after use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT3160/10 Comfortable nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT3160/10 Comfortable nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer
CharliDelta
27/05/2016
Australia
Verified buyer
Easy to use.
There is not any pulling and Is doing the job good too.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT3160/10 Comfortable nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT3160/10 Comfortable nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer