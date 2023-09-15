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    • Stainless steel precision Stainless steel precision Stainless steel precision

      All-in-One Trimmer Series 9000

      MG9555/15

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Stainless steel precision

      Craft your personal look with this ultimate grooming set for face, head and body. This combination of our most advanced stainless steel trimmer and OneBlade offers ultimate precision trimming and styling to achieve the style you want.

      See all benefits
      Suggested retail price: $349.00

      All-in-One Trimmer Series 9000

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      Stainless steel precision

      Precise trim, sharp edges and convenient shave

      • The ultimate grooming kit
      • 20in1: face, head & body
      • Precision trimming comb
      • Unique OneBlade technology
      Even trim in one pass

      Even trim in one pass

      The patented trimming comb offers 11 length settings between 1-3 mm, so you can achieve an even trim at the exact length you want.

      Long lasting performance for precise results

      Long lasting performance for precise results

      The trimmer's stainless steel blades remain sharp as day one for long lasting performance. No oil required.

      OneBlade for clean lines and sharp edges

      Fast moving cutter (6000x per minute) powers through even the longest hair, with glide coating and rounded tips to protect your skin, so you can comfortably style and shave your beard. Clean up cheeks, chin and neck to shape your beard precisely.

      A trimmer that adjusts to your beard

      The trimmer scans the beard density 125x per second and boosts power exactly when you need it to tackle also dense, bushy or longer beards.

      Ultimate styling for face, head & body

      This complete grooming set is composed in a way that it perfectly complements your grooming routine: The durable trimmer is crafted to deliver a precise and powerful trim for facial, head and body hair while OneBlade and its unique technology is ideal to style and shave any length of hair on face.

      Ultimate precision grooming set

      This grooming set with its multi-comb set offers 27 length settings from 0.2 to 20 mm in up to 0.2 mm precision steps for an even trim on shorter and longer beard styles. For the perfect beard, edge your style precisely with OneBlade. The dual-sided blade shaves in either direction and protects your skin while shaving cheeks, chin or neck.

      Say goodbye to body hair

      Shave comfortably below the neck with our body shaver attachment. A unique skin-protection system guards sensitive areas while you shave as close as 0.5 mm. You can also trim body hair with the two click-on combs.

      30% faster hair trimming**

      Hair clipping is 30% faster** thanks to an extra-wide 41 mm stainless steel hair clipper that cuts more with every stroke. Create your hairstyle with length settings with the 4, 9, 12 and 16 mm extra-wide hair combs.

      Get the details right

      The nose/ear trimmer attachment removes unwanted nose and ear hair quickly and safely. Easily keep your eyebrows neat and tidy with the dedicated eyebrow comb.

      Trimmer runs 4 weeks on a single charge*

      The trimmer's powerful lithium-ion battery provides up to 120 minutes of runtime with 5-minutes quick charge option for long life and maximum power. OneBlade runs up to 30 minutes, so you have sufficient time to style and shave you beard.

      Water-resistant for convenient use and easy cleaning

      The grooming set is water resistant, so you can use it comfortably in the shower and clean it easily under the tap.

      Always know when it's time to charge

      The trimmer's battery indicator lets you know your battery status: low, empty, charging or full. So you never get caught with an empty battery in the middle of your trim.

      Easy to grip and control

      The premium stainless steel trimmer and OneBlade are easy to hold and maneuver with an ergonomic rubber grip for superior comfort and control.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Charging
        • 60 minutes (trimmer)
        • 8 hours (OneBlade)
        • 5-minutes quick charge (trimmer)
        Run time
        • Up to 120 minutes (trimmer)
        • Up to 30 minutes (OneBlade)
        Battery type
        • Lithium-Ion (trimmer)
        • NiMH (OneBlade)
        Maximum power consumption
        5 W
        Input voltage
        5 V
        Charging method
        USB-A (no adapter included)

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic rubber grip

      • Service

        2-year warranty
        Yes

      • Ease of use

        Display
        • Battery low indicator (trimmer)
        • Battery full indicator (trimmer)
        • Battery charging indicator (trimmer & OneBlade)
        Charging
        USB-A Charging (5V⎓ / ≥1A)
        Maintenance free
        No blade oil required
        Wet & Dry
        100% shower proof
        Operation
        Cordless use only

      • Versatile styling

        Styling tools
        • Steel trimmer
        • Nose and ear trimmer
        • Body shaver with skin protector
        • OneBlade handle
        • OneBlade blade
        • Extra-wide hair trimmer
        • Precision trimming comb
        • 3-7 mm adjustable comb
        • 9-13 mm adjustable comb
        • 16-20 mm adjustable comb
        • 2 body combs
        • Eyebrow comb
        • 2 wide fading hair combs
        • 4 wide hair combs
        Accessories
        • Large soft pouch with zipper
        • Cleaning brush
        • USB-A (adapter not included)
        • OneBlade blade protection cap
        # of attachments
        20

      • Precise trim

        Cutting performance
        • Self-sharpening steel blades
        • BeardSense technology
        • OneBlade technology
        Precision trimming
        Precision trimming comb
        Length settings
        27 (0.2 - 20 mm)
        Precision steps
        Up to 0.2 mm

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      • Based on 2.3 times trimming facial hair per week, each session on av. 11.5 minutes
      • * Compared to the Philips All-in-One trimmer without the 41 mm cutting element

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