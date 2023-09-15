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    • One tool, complete styling One tool, complete styling One tool, complete styling

      All-in-One Trimmer Series 5000

      MG5950/15

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      One tool, complete styling

      Craft your personal look with this versatile trimmer, which includes 12 quality tools for styling your face, head and body. Self-sharpening stainless steel blades stay sharp as day one without oiling for a precise trim.

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      Suggested retail price: $139.00

      All-in-One Trimmer Series 5000

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      One tool, complete styling

      For face, hair & body

      • 12in1: face, head & body
      • Self-sharpening steel blades
      • BeardSense technology
      Long lasting performance for precise results

      Long lasting performance for precise results

      Stainless steel blades remain sharp as day one for long lasting performance. No oil required.

      All-in-one for face, head & body

      This all-in-one trimmer offers 12 tools for all your grooming needs. Conveniently trim and style your facial hair, clip your hair and groom your body.

      Get an even trim and sharp edges

      The trimmer and its multi-comb set offer 14 length settings from 0.5 to 16 mm in 1 mm precision steps for shorter and longer beard styles. The narrow design of the precision trimmer attachment makes it easy to create sharp edges and fine details. Clean up cheeks, chin and neck with the metal trimmer to finish your look.

      Say goodbye to body hair

      Shave comfortably below the neck with our body shaver attachment. A unique skin-protection system guards sensitive areas while you shave as close as 0.5 mm. You can also trim body hair with the click-on comb.

      Your haircut at home

      With the trimmer's multi-comb system you can choose length settings between 0.5 - 20 mm to create your hairstyle at home.

      Trim ear and nose hair easily and comfortably

      Avoid nicks and cuts as the all-in-one trimmer quickly removes unwanted nose and ear hair.

      A trimmer that adjusts to your beard

      The trimmer scans the beard density 125x per second and boosts power exactly when you need it to tackle also dense, bushy or longer beards.

      Runs 4 weeks on a single charge*

      A powerful lithium-ion battery provides up to 120 minutes of runtime with 5-minute quick charge option for long life and maximum power.

      Water-resistant for convenient use and easy cleaning

      The trimmer is water resistant, so you can use it comfortably in the shower and clean it easily under the tap.

      Always know when it's time to charge

      A battery indicator lets you know your battery status: low, empty, charging or full. So you never get caught with an empty battery in the middle of your trim.

      Easy to grip and control

      The trimmer is easy to hold and maneuver with an ergonomic rubber grip for superior comfort and control.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Run time
        Up to 120 minutes
        Battery type
        Lithium-ion
        Charging
        • 60 minutes
        • 5 min quick charge
        Maximum power consumption
        5 W
        Input voltage
        5 V
        Charging method
        USB-A (no adapter included)

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic rubber grip

      • Service

        2-year warranty
        Yes

      • Ease of use

        Charging
        USB-A Charging (5V⎓ / ≥1A)
        Display
        • Battery low indicator
        • Battery full indicator
        • Battery charging indicator
        Maintenance free
        No blade oil required
        Wet & Dry
        100% shower proof
        Operation
        Cordless use only

      • Versatile styling

        Styling tools
        • Steel trimmer
        • Nose and ear trimmer
        • Body shaver with skin protector
        • Steel precision trimmer
        • 2 stubble combs
        • 3-7 mm adjustable comb
        • 9-13 mm adjustable comb
        • 1 hair comb
        • 2 body combs
        Accessories
        • Soft pouch
        • Cleaning brush
        • USB-A (adapter not included)
        # of attachments
        12

      • Precise trim

        Cutting performance
        • Self-sharpening steel blades
        • BeardSense technology
        Length settings
        14 (0.5 - 16 mm)
        Precision steps
        Up to 1 mm

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      Reviews

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      • Based on 2.3 times trimming facial hair per week, each session on av. 11.5 minutes

      Payment

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