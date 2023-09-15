Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    All-in-One Trimmer

    Series 5000

    MG5950/15
    Overall rating / 5
    • One tool, complete styling One tool, complete styling One tool, complete styling
      -{discount-value}

      All-in-One Trimmer Series 5000

      MG5950/15
      Overall rating / 5

      One tool, complete styling

      Craft your personal look with this versatile trimmer, which includes 12 quality tools for styling your face, head and body. Self-sharpening stainless steel blades stay sharp as day one without oiling for a precise trim. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $139.00

      All-in-One Trimmer Series 5000

      One tool, complete styling

      Craft your personal look with this versatile trimmer, which includes 12 quality tools for styling your face, head and body. Self-sharpening stainless steel blades stay sharp as day one without oiling for a precise trim. See all benefits

      One tool, complete styling

      Craft your personal look with this versatile trimmer, which includes 12 quality tools for styling your face, head and body. Self-sharpening stainless steel blades stay sharp as day one without oiling for a precise trim. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $139.00

      All-in-One Trimmer Series 5000

      One tool, complete styling

      Craft your personal look with this versatile trimmer, which includes 12 quality tools for styling your face, head and body. Self-sharpening stainless steel blades stay sharp as day one without oiling for a precise trim. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Multigroomers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        All-in-One Trimmer

        All-in-One Trimmer

        Series 5000

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        One tool, complete styling

        For face, hair & body

        • 12in1: face, head & body
        • Self-sharpening steel blades
        • BeardSense technology
        All-in-one for face, head & body

        All-in-one for face, head & body

        This all-in-one trimmer offers 12 tools for all your grooming needs. Conveniently trim and style your facial hair, clip your hair and groom your body.

        Get an even trim and sharp edges

        Get an even trim and sharp edges

        The trimmer and its multi-comb set offer 14 length settings from 0.5 to 16 mm in 1 mm precision steps for shorter and longer beard styles. The narrow design of the precision trimmer attachment makes it easy to create sharp edges and fine details. Clean up cheeks, chin and neck with the metal trimmer to finish your look.

        Say goodbye to body hair

        Say goodbye to body hair

        Shave comfortably below the neck with our body shaver attachment. A unique skin-protection system guards sensitive areas while you shave as close as 0.5 mm. You can also trim body hair with the click-on comb.

        Your haircut at home

        Your haircut at home

        With the trimmer's multi-comb system you can choose length settings between 0.5 - 20 mm to create your hairstyle at home.

        Trim ear and nose hair easily and comfortably

        Trim ear and nose hair easily and comfortably

        Avoid nicks and cuts as the all-in-one trimmer quickly removes unwanted nose and ear hair.

        Long lasting performance for precise results

        Long lasting performance for precise results

        Stainless steel blades remain sharp as day one for long lasting performance. No oil required.

        A trimmer that adjusts to your beard

        A trimmer that adjusts to your beard

        The trimmer scans the beard density 125x per second and boosts power exactly when you need it to tackle also dense, bushy or longer beards.

        Runs 4 weeks on a single charge*

        Runs 4 weeks on a single charge*

        A powerful lithium-ion battery provides up to 120 minutes of runtime with 5-minute quick charge option for long life and maximum power.

        Water-resistant for convenient use and easy cleaning

        Water-resistant for convenient use and easy cleaning

        The trimmer is water resistant, so you can use it comfortably in the shower and clean it easily under the tap.

        Always know when it's time to charge

        Always know when it's time to charge

        A battery indicator lets you know your battery status: low, empty, charging or full. So you never get caught with an empty battery in the middle of your trim.

        Easy to grip and control

        Easy to grip and control

        The trimmer is easy to hold and maneuver with an ergonomic rubber grip for superior comfort and control.

        Technical Specifications

        • Power

          Run time
          Up to 120 minutes
          Charging
          • 60 minutes
          • 5 min quick charge
          Battery type
          Lithium-ion
          Charging method
          USB-A (no adapter included)
          Maximum power consumption
          5 W
          Input Voltage
          5 V

        • Design

          Handle
          Ergonomic rubber grip

        • Service

          2-year warranty
          Yes

        • Ease of use

          Display
          • Battery low indicator
          • Battery full indicator
          • Battery charging indicator
          Maintenance free
          No blade oil required
          Wet & Dry
          100% shower proof
          Operation
          Cordless use only

        • Versatile styling

          Styling tools
          • Steel trimmer
          • Nose and ear trimmer
          • Body shaver with skin protector
          • Steel precision trimmer
          • 2 stubble combs
          • 3-7 mm adjustable comb
          • 9-13 mm adjustable comb
          • 1 hair comb
          • 2 body combs
          Accessories
          • Soft pouch
          • Cleaning brush
          • USB-A (adapter not included)
          # of attachments
          12

        • Precise trim

          Cutting performance
          • Self-sharpening steel blades
          • BeardSense technology
          Length settings
          14 (0.5 - 16 mm)
          Precision steps
          Up to 1 mm

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Based on 2.3 times trimming facial hair per week, each session on av. 11.5 minutes

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:

            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Online Store Support
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.