Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Multigroom series 3000

    8-in-1, Face and Hair

    MG3730/15
    Overall rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • All-in-one trimmer All-in-one trimmer All-in-one trimmer
      -{discount-value}

      Multigroom series 3000 8-in-1, Face and Hair

      MG3730/15
      Overall rating / 5
      1 Awards

      All-in-one trimmer

      Try out a new look, any day of the week, with this durable all-in-one trimmer. 8 quality tools allow you to easily create the exact face and hairstyle you want. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $59.95

      Multigroom series 3000 8-in-1, Face and Hair

      All-in-one trimmer

      Try out a new look, any day of the week, with this durable all-in-one trimmer. 8 quality tools allow you to easily create the exact face and hairstyle you want. See all benefits

      All-in-one trimmer

      Try out a new look, any day of the week, with this durable all-in-one trimmer. 8 quality tools allow you to easily create the exact face and hairstyle you want. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $59.95

      Multigroom series 3000 8-in-1, Face and Hair

      All-in-one trimmer

      Try out a new look, any day of the week, with this durable all-in-one trimmer. 8 quality tools allow you to easily create the exact face and hairstyle you want. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all multigroomers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Multigroom series 3000

        Multigroom series 3000

        8-in-1, Face and Hair

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        All-in-one trimmer

        8-in-1 trimmer

        • 8 tools
        • Self-sharpening steel blades
        • Up to 60 min run time
        • Rinseable attachments
        Self-sharpening, skin-friendly blades for a perfect trim

        Self-sharpening, skin-friendly blades for a perfect trim

        Get a perfect trim, time after time. The steel blades lightly brush against one another – sharpening themselves as they work. This results in blades that are sharp as day 1 after 3 years of use.

        Trim and style your face and hair with 8 tools

        Trim and style your face and hair with 8 tools

        This all-in-one trimmer conveniently trims and styles your facial hair and clips your hair.

        Trimmer edges beard and hair to complete your look

        Trimmer edges beard and hair to complete your look

        Use the trimmer without a comb to get clean, sharp lines around your beard, neck and hairline. The trimmer's shelf-sharpening blades remain as sharp as day 1, even after 3 years of use.

        Nose trimmer gently removes unwanted nose and ear hair

        Nose trimmer gently removes unwanted nose and ear hair

        Remove unwanted nose and ear hair, easily and comfortably.

        6 combs for trimming your face and hair

        6 combs for trimming your face and hair

        2 stubble combs (1,2 mm) , 1 adjustable beard comb (3-7 mm) and 3 hair combs (9,12,16 mm).

        Run time: up to 60 minutes of cordless use per charge

        Run time: up to 60 minutes of cordless use per charge

        Get up to 60 minutes of cordless use for every 16-hour charge.

        Rinseable attachments for easy cleaning

        Rinseable attachments for easy cleaning

        Simply detach and rinse the blades and combs under the tap to thoroughly clean them.

        Storage pouch for easy organization and travel

        Storage pouch for easy organization and travel

        Use the convenient pouch for storage or travel. It holds and protects your trimmer and all its tools when you're on the go.

        2-year warranty

        2-year warranty

        All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2-year worldwide warranty and worldwide voltage compatibility.

        Technical Specifications

        • Create the look you want

          Number of tools
          8 tools
          Styling tools
          • Trimmer
          • Nose & ear trimmer
          • 3-7mm beard adjustable comb
          • 2 stubble combs
          • 3 hair combs
          Hairclipping/Facial styling
          • Long beard
          • Short beard
          • Stubble look
          • Sharp lines
          • Detailed styling
          • Goatee

        • Cutting system

          Self-sharpening blades
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          Cleaning brush
          Pouch
          Storage pouch

        • Power

          Battery type
          Ni-MH
          Run time
          60 minutes
          Charging
          16 hours full charge
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V

        • Ease of use

          Cleaning
          Rinseable attachments
          Maintenance free
          No oil needed

        • Service

          2-year warranty
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order