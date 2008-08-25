Other items in the box
- IFU / user Manual
- 3.5mm stereo line in cable
- FM antenna
- World wide warranty leaflet
- Quick start guide
- Remote Control
Great sound in a compact design
Compact and stylish, this elegant beauty packs a powerful punch. Combining superb performance and essential functionalities without compromising on aesthetics, just sit back and enjoy music the way you like it. See all benefits
Micro Hi-Fi System
Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
Many of alarm clocks feature a variety of alarm choices. This Philips Clock radio awakens you to radio or the traditional alarm buzzer. The Sleep Timer allows you to program the required length of time for music to coincide with how long you normally take to fall asleep. No matter what your alarm clock needs, whether it's a morning buzzer that produces a steady tone, or listening to your favorite music as you go to sleep, this clock radio has it all.
Digital radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.
Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.
Easy-to-use remote control included
