    Micro Hi-Fi System

    MCM285/79
    Great sound in a compact design
      Digital Tuning with 40 Presets

      Great sound in a compact design

      Compact and stylish, this elegant beauty packs a powerful punch. Combining superb performance and essential functionalities without compromising on aesthetics, just sit back and enjoy music the way you like it.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Great sound in a compact design

        with MP3 Link

        • MP3/WMA-CD playback
        • Compact design
        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        Wake up and sleep timer functions

        Wake up and sleep timer functions

        Many of alarm clocks feature a variety of alarm choices. This Philips Clock radio awakens you to radio or the traditional alarm buzzer. The Sleep Timer allows you to program the required length of time for music to coincide with how long you normally take to fall asleep. No matter what your alarm clock needs, whether it's a morning buzzer that produces a steady tone, or listening to your favorite music as you go to sleep, this clock radio has it all.

        Digital tuning with 40 preset stations for extra convenience

        Digital tuning with 40 preset stations for extra convenience

        Digital radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

        Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

        Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

        Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

        Easy-to-use remote control included

        Easy-to-use remote control included

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Sound Enhancement
          • Digital Sound Control 4 modes
          • Dynamic Bass Boost
          Output Power
          25W RMS

        • Loudspeakers

          Main Speaker
          • Bass Reflex Speaker System
          • 4" woofer

        • Audio Playback

          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • WMA-CD
          Disc Playback Modes
          • 20-Track Programmable
          • Repeat/one/all/program
          • Shuffle Play
          Loader Type
          Top

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          • FM Stereo
          • MW
          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Tuner Enhancements
          Auto Store
          Station presets
          40

        • Connectivity

          Headphone
          3.5 mm
          Other connections
          FM Antenna
          Aux in
          Line-in, 3.5mm

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • CD Alarm
          • Radio Alarm
          • Sleep timer
          Clock
          On main display
          Display Type
          LCD

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • World Wide Warranty leaflet
          • 3.5mm stereo line in cable
          • FM antenna
          User Manual
          English
          Quick start guide
          English
          Remote control
          20-key

        • Dimensions

          Set Depth
          239  mm
          Set Height
          236  mm
          Set Width
          146  mm
          Main speaker depth
          185  mm
          Main Speaker height
          236  mm
          Main speaker width
          146  mm
          Packaging Depth
          275  mm
          Packaging Height
          340  mm
          Packaging Width
          397  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          6.4  kg

        • Power

          Power supply
          • 220-240V
          • 50Hz

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • IFU / user Manual
        • 3.5mm stereo line in cable
        • FM antenna
        • World wide warranty leaflet
        • Quick start guide
        • Remote Control

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

