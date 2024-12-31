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2 year warranty

30-day return

Free delivery from $150

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Discontinued

Sleek micro sound system

MCM280D/12

Obsessed with sound

Enjoy your iPhone/iPod music in superb sound with the Philips micro hi-fi system MCM280D. Stylishly designed, it also charges your iPhone/iPod while it plays, rips CDs to MP3, and plays MP3/WMA music from portable devices via USB Direct.

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Sound that fits your home

Obsessed with sound

  • dock for iPhone/iPod

60W RMS total output power

This system has 60W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

Enjoy MP3/WMA music directly from your portable USB drives

Enjoy MP3/WMA music directly from your portable USB drives

Simply plug in your device to the USB port on your Philips Hi-Fi system. Your digital music will be played directly from the device. Now you can share your favorite moments with family and friends.

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