    Micro Hi-Fi System

    MCM279/12
    • Rich sound in compact design Rich sound in compact design Rich sound in compact design
      Micro Hi-Fi System

      MCM279/12
      Rich sound in compact design

      Great sound in a compact, elegant design! The classic MCM279 delivers dynamic sound performance and the essential functionalities that will let you enjoy music just the way you like it. See all benefits

        Rich sound in compact design

        with USB Direct and CD-ripping

        • MP3/WMA-CD playback
        • USB Direct
        Enjoy MP3/WMA music directly from your portable USB devices

        Enjoy MP3/WMA music directly from your portable USB devices

        Simply plug in your device to the USB port on your Philips Hi-Fi system. Your digital music will be played directly from the device. Now you can share your favorite moments with family and friends.

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        Wake up and sleep timer functions

        Wake up and sleep timer functions

        Many of alarm clocks feature a variety of alarm choices. This Philips Clock radio awakens you to radio or the traditional alarm buzzer. The Sleep Timer allows you to program the required length of time for music to coincide with how long you normally take to fall asleep. No matter what your alarm clock needs, whether it's a morning buzzer that produces a steady tone, or listening to your favorite music as you go to sleep, this clock radio has it all.

        Digital tuning with 40 preset stations for extra convenience

        Digital tuning with 40 preset stations for extra convenience

        Digital radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

        Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

        Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

        Compact design that fits anywhere

        Compact design that fits anywhere

        Rip your favorite CDs to MP3

        Simply plug in your USB mass storage device to the USB port on Philips audio system and start recording your favorite music from CDs to your USB device or MP3 player - with one touch and no computer needed. So you can create your own MP3 files via direct MP3 digital recording.

        Front motorized CD door with viewing window

        A motorized sliding front door adds even more panache to the already sleek design of this system. The stylish yet functional door housing the disc slides up and down vertically in a smooth motion at the touch of a button whenever you feel like changing your music selection. Just sit back and enjoy the dynamic sound performance while watching the disc play through the transparent window.

        Convenient line-in jack for portable music playback

        Line-in connection allows you to play your music on other device with the Philips player, just simply connect the player to the Line-out or Audio-out, or to connect the headphone jack of other media players such as CD or DVD player, VCR and MP3 player.

        60W RMS total output power

        This system has 60W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          2 x 30W
          Output Power
          2x60 watts music power
          Sound Enhancement
          • Digital Sound Control 4 modes
          • Dynamic Bass Boost

        • Loudspeakers

          Main Speaker
          • 2 way
          • Bass Reflex Speaker System
          • 2" tweeter
          • 4" woofer

        • Audio Playback

          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • WMA-CD
          Disc Playback Modes
          • Repeat/one/all/program
          • Shuffle Play
          • 20-Track Programmable
          Loader Type
          • Front
          • Motorised
          ID3-tag support
          Yes
          USB Direct Modes
          • Fast Backward/Fast Forward
          • Play/Pause
          • Previous/Next
          • Program Play
          • Repeat
          • Shuffle
          • Stop

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          • FM Stereo
          • MW
          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Station presets
          40
          Tuner Enhancements
          Auto Store
          RDS
          • Program Type
          • Station Name
          • Radio Text
          • RDS Clock Set
          • News

        • Connectivity

          Aux in
          Line in
          Headphone
          3.5 mm
          Other connections
          • FM Antenna
          • MW Antenna
          USB
          USB host

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • CD Alarm
          • Radio Alarm
          • Sleep timer
          • USB alarm
          Clock
          On main display
          Display Type
          LCD
          Backlight color
          Blue
          Eco Power Standby
          1 watt

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • FM/MW Antenna
          • Guarantee booklet
          • Stand
          Remote control
          40-key with Lithium batteries
          AC/DC Adaptor
          Switching power supply
          Quick start guide
          English, German, Dutch, French, Spanish, Italian
          User Manual
          16 languages

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          211  mm
          Set Height
          250  mm
          Set Depth
          160  mm
          Main speaker width
          158  mm
          Main Speaker height
          250  mm
          Main speaker depth
          185  mm
          Packaging Width
          378  mm
          Packaging Height
          310  mm
          Packaging Depth
          330  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          6.8  kg

        • Audio Recording

          Recording Media
          USB device
          USB recording modes
          • Instant record
          • Programmed tracks
          • Single disc
          • Single track
          USB recording sources
          CD

        • Power

          Power supply
          100-240VAC, 50/60Hz

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC Power Cord
        • FM/MW Antenna
        • Guarantee booklet
        • Stand

