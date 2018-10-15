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Discontinued

Sleek micro sound system

MCM233/79

3.7

| (19) Reviews | 89% recommend this product

Obsessed with sound

The Philips Sleek micro sound system MCM233 is flat and wall-mountable to fit any decor. Enjoy music from your CDs, or connect your portable player to the USB direct or MP3 link for all-round music pleasure.

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Sound systems that fit in your home

Obsessed with sound

  • 20 W

20W RMS total output power

20W RMS total output power

This system has 20W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

Motorized sliding front door adding style and elegance

A motorized sliding front door adds even more panache to the already sleek design of this system. The stylish yet functional door housing the disc slides up and down vertically in a smooth motion at the touch of a button whenever you feel like changing your music selection. Just sit back and enjoy the dynamic sound performance while watching the disc play through the transparent window.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

19

Reviews

89%

recommend this product

15/10/2018

Australia

Australia

Great product

I've had this stereo for 8 years. It still works and sounds great.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM233 Sleek micro sound system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM233 Sleek micro sound system

20/06/2011

Singapore

Singapore

this system is user friendly. Good job..

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM233 Sleek micro sound system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM233 Sleek micro sound system

30/05/2011

Singapore

Singapore

My hubby & I are happy with the sound quality. We want to get a digital Tuner for quite some time. At last, we got this set of mico music system. It has a digital tuner which is a must for us. Other features such as sleep timer and USB direct are additional bonus to us. The sleep timer lets us set timer up to 2hours, so that we listen to music till dream time. Good work, Philips.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM233 Sleek micro sound system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM233 Sleek micro sound system

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