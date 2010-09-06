Home
    Sleek micro sound system

    MCM233/79
    Obsessed with sound
      Sleek micro sound system

      MCM233/79
      Obsessed with sound

      The Philips Sleek micro sound system MCM233 is flat and wall-mountable to fit any decor. Enjoy music from your CDs, or connect your portable player to the USB direct or MP3 link for all-round music pleasure.

      Sleek micro sound system

      Obsessed with sound

      The Philips Sleek micro sound system MCM233 is flat and wall-mountable to fit any decor. Enjoy music from your CDs, or connect your portable player to the USB direct or MP3 link for all-round music pleasure. See all benefits

      Obsessed with sound

      The Philips Sleek micro sound system MCM233 is flat and wall-mountable to fit any decor. Enjoy music from your CDs, or connect your portable player to the USB direct or MP3 link for all-round music pleasure. See all benefits

      Sleek micro sound system

      Obsessed with sound

      The Philips Sleek micro sound system MCM233 is flat and wall-mountable to fit any decor. Enjoy music from your CDs, or connect your portable player to the USB direct or MP3 link for all-round music pleasure. See all benefits

        Sleek micro sound system

        Sleek micro sound system

        Total:

        Obsessed with sound

        Sound systems that fit in your home

        • 20 W
        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        20W RMS total output power

        20W RMS total output power

        This system has 20W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

        Motorized sliding front door adding style and elegance

        Motorized sliding front door adding style and elegance

        A motorized sliding front door adds even more panache to the already sleek design of this system. The stylish yet functional door housing the disc slides up and down vertically in a smooth motion at the touch of a button whenever you feel like changing your music selection. Just sit back and enjoy the dynamic sound performance while watching the disc play through the transparent window.

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

        Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

        Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

        Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

        Wall-mountable option for flexible placement

        Wall-mountable option for flexible placement

        The perfect combination of a slim and versatile design, your Philips audio system is cleverly designed to blend into your living space. The base of the audio system is a stand so the system can sit securely and nicely on any shelf or cabinet. When wall mounted you have all the same flexibility of the freestanding stand.

        USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

        USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

        With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.

        FM digital tuning with presets

        FM digital tuning with presets

        Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          2 x 10 W
          Sound Enhancement
          • Dynamic Bass Boost
          • Digital Sound Control
          Volume Control
          Volume Control up/down

        • Loudspeakers

          Main Speaker
          • Bass Reflex Speaker System
          • 3" woofer
          Built-in speakers
          2

        • Audio Playback

          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • WMA-CD
          • USB flash drive
          Disc Playback Modes
          • Repeat/one/all/program
          • Shuffle Play
          • 20-Track Programmable
          • Fast Forward/Backward
          • Next/Previous Track Search
          Loader Type
          • Front
          • Motorised
          ID3-tag support
          Yes
          USB Direct Modes
          • Fast Backward/Fast Forward
          • Play/Pause
          • Previous/Next
          • Program Play
          • Repeat
          • Shuffle
          • Stop

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          FM Stereo
          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Tuner Enhancements
          Auto Store
          Station presets
          20

        • Connectivity

          Headphone
          3.5 mm
          Other connections
          FM fixed pigtail antenna
          USB
          USB host
          3.5mm stereo line in
          MP3 Link

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • CD Alarm
          • Radio Alarm
          • Sleep timer
          • USB alarm
          Clock
          On main display
          Display Type
          LCD

        • Accessories

          Quick start guide
          English
          Remote control
          31-key remote
          User Manual
          English
          Cables
          MP3 line-in cable
          Included accessories
          Screws for wall mounting x2

        • Dimensions

          Set Depth
          103.5  mm
          Set Height
          245  mm
          Set Width
          565  mm
          Packaging Depth
          165  mm
          Packaging Height
          250  mm
          Packaging Width
          620  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          5.5  kg

        • Power

          Power supply
          • 220-240V
          • 50Hz

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • FM/MW antenna
        • Screws for wall mounting x2
        • World wide warranty leaflet
        • Quick start guide
        • Remote Control
        • User manual

