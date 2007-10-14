Home
    Micro Hi-Fi System

    MCM149/98
    • Obsessed with sound Obsessed with sound Obsessed with sound
      Obsessed with sound

      Appreciate fantastic sound from the truly compact and stylish Philips micro hi-fi system. Enjoy your favorite MP3-CD music richly enhanced by powerful Dynamic Bass Boost. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Micro Hi-Fi System

        Micro Hi-Fi System

        Relax with great music

        • Compact design
        • MP3-CD and tape playback
        Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

        Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

        Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

        4W RMS total output power

        4W RMS total output power

        This system has 4W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

        Wake up and sleep timer functions

        Wake up and sleep timer functions

        Many of alarm clocks feature a variety of alarm choices. This Philips Clock radio awakens you to radio or the traditional alarm buzzer. The Sleep Timer allows you to program the required length of time for music to coincide with how long you normally take to fall asleep. No matter what your alarm clock needs, whether it's a morning buzzer that produces a steady tone, or listening to your favorite music as you go to sleep, this clock radio has it all.

        Digital tuning with 20 preset stations for extra convenience

        Digital tuning with 20 preset stations for extra convenience

        Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        Autostop cassette deck

        Autostop cassette deck

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output power
          2 x 2 W RMS / 200 W PMPO
          Sound enhancement
          • Dynamic Bass Boost
          • digital sound control 4 modes
          Volume control
          up/down

        • Loudspeakers

          Speaker drivers
          3" woofer

        • Audio playback

          Playback media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • WMA-CD
          Disc playback modes
          repeat/shuffle/program
          Cassette deck technology
          mechanical

        • Audio recording

          Recording media
          tape
          Tape recording enhancement
          • CD synchro start recording
          • automatic recording level

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner bands
          • FM stereo
          • MW
          Station presets
          20
          Antenna
          • FM fixed pigtail antenna
          • MW antenna
          Tuner enhancement
          • auto digital tuning
          • auto scan

        • Connectivity

          Audio/Video output
          • 2xRCA (Audio)
          • Headphone (3.5mm)

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • CD alarm
          • radio alarm
          Clock
          • on main display
          • sleep timer
          Loader type
          top
          Display type
          LCD display
          Backlight color
          blue

        • Accessories

          Remote control
          Yes
          Others
          • FM/MW antenna
          • Quick start guide
          User Manual
          English
          Warranty
          World Wide Guarantee booklet

        • Dimensions

          Gross weight
          4.75  kg
          Main speaker width
          134  mm
          Main speaker height
          230  mm
          Main speaker depth
          152  mm
          Main unit depth
          216  mm
          Packaging width
          370  mm
          Main unit height
          233  mm
          Packaging height
          270  mm
          Main unit width
          148  mm
          Packaging depth
          326  mm

        • Power

          Power supply
          100 - 240V AC, 50/60Hz

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • IFU / user Manual
        • FM/MW antenna
        • Guarantee booklet
        • Quick use guide
        • Remote Control

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

