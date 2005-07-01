Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Micro Hi-Fi System

    MCM11/30
    Overall rating / 5
    • Play MP3-CD & WMA-CD Play MP3-CD & WMA-CD Play MP3-CD & WMA-CD
      -{discount-value}
      WMA CD

      Micro Hi-Fi System

      MCM11/30
      Overall rating / 5

      Play MP3-CD & WMA-CD

      Specifically designed for one who appreciates the ultimate in technology and style, this system exudes finesse and quality. Unleash the audiophile in you and savor the enhanced sounds from your MP3/WMA-CD through powerful, dynamic speakers. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Micro Hi-Fi System

      Play MP3-CD & WMA-CD

      Specifically designed for one who appreciates the ultimate in technology and style, this system exudes finesse and quality. Unleash the audiophile in you and savor the enhanced sounds from your MP3/WMA-CD through powerful, dynamic speakers. See all benefits

      Play MP3-CD & WMA-CD

      Specifically designed for one who appreciates the ultimate in technology and style, this system exudes finesse and quality. Unleash the audiophile in you and savor the enhanced sounds from your MP3/WMA-CD through powerful, dynamic speakers. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Micro Hi-Fi System

      Play MP3-CD & WMA-CD

      Specifically designed for one who appreciates the ultimate in technology and style, this system exudes finesse and quality. Unleash the audiophile in you and savor the enhanced sounds from your MP3/WMA-CD through powerful, dynamic speakers. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Hi-Fi

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Micro Hi-Fi System

        Micro Hi-Fi System

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Play MP3-CD & WMA-CD

        in Sophisticated Style with Great Sound

        • MP3
        Neodymium Ribbon Tweeter for impressive audio fidelity

        Neodymium Ribbon Tweeter for impressive audio fidelity

        The Neodymium Ribbon Tweeter is a monopole tweeter that produces dynamic and crisp sound from the front. It is a feature commonly used in high-end audio systems to reproduce sound with excellent fidelity. Conventional cones and dome tweeters are based on a directional moving coil principle whereas the monopole Neodymium Ribbon Tweeter radiates high frequencies in a full 180-degree radiation pattern. This dramatically increases the width of the sound spectrum in the higher tones and expands the sweet spot zone to deliver wide, crystal-clear, and natural sound even from compact audio systems.

        10 hours of MP3-CD or 20 hours of WMA-CD music

        10 hours of MP3-CD or 20 hours of WMA-CD music

        MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. A singe CD can store up to 10 hrs of music. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer. Windows Media Audio (WMA) is a highly compressed digital audio format from Microsoft that delivers great sound with music files that take up half the disk space and download in half the time. A single CD can store up to 20 hours of good quality WMA music recorded at a bit rate of 64 Kbps.

        Class 'D' digital amplifier for quality sound performance

        Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier takes an analog signal, converts it into a digital signal and then amplifies the signal digitally. The signal then enters a demodulation filter to give the final output. The amplified digital output delivers all the advantages of digital audio, including improved sound quality. In addition, Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier has greater than 90% efficiency compared to traditional AB amplifiers. This high efficiency translates into a powerful amplifier with a small footprint.

        2500W PMPO / 150W RMS total power

        This system has 2500W PMPO / 150W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

        Incredible Surround™ for enhanced audio enjoyment

        Incredible Surround is an audio technology from Philips that dramatically magnifies the sound field to immerse you in the audio. Using state-of-the-art electronic phase shifting, Incredible Surround mixes sounds from left and right in such a way that it expands the virtual distance between the two speakers. This wider spread greatly enhances the stereo effect and creates a more natural sound dimension. Incredible Surround allows you to experience total surround with greater depth and width of sound, without the use of additional speakers.

        Treble and Bass Control for easy high and low tone settings

        Treble and bass are equalizer features that control the high and low frequency sound levels of your audio respectively. Treble specifically regulates the amplification of the high tones in the music while bass controls the amplification level of the low tones. Using the up and down keys, the listener can conveniently place more or less emphasis on the low and high tones, or leave treble and bass flat to playback music according to its original recorded setting. Treble and Bass Control lets you listen to your music the way you like it.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output Power
          2x75 watts RMS
          Sound Enhancement
          • Incredible Surround
          • Treble and Bass Control
          • Class "D" Digital Amplifier

        • Loudspeakers

          Main Speaker
          • 2 way
          • Bass Reflex Speaker System
          • 5.25" woofer
          • Ribbon tweeter
          • Speaker grilles detachable

        • Audio Playback

          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • WMA
          Disc Playback Modes
          • 99-Track Programmable
          • Repeat/one/all/program
          • Shuffle Play
          Loader Type
          • Motorised
          • Tray
          Cassette Deck Technology
          Full Logical
          Cassette Playback Modes
          • Autoreverse
          • Electronic Speed Control
          • Full Auto Stop
          • Tape Counter
          ID3-tag support
          Yes

        • Audio Recording

          Recording Media
          Tape
          Tape Recording Enhancement
          • Automatic Recording Level
          • CD Synchro Start Recording
          • One-Touch Recording

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          • FM Stereo
          • MW
          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Station presets
          40
          Tuner Enhancements
          • Auto Store
          • Easy Set (Plug & Play)

        • Connectivity

          Aux in
          Line in
          Headphone
          3.5 mm
          Other connections
          • FM Antenna
          • MW Antenna

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • CD Alarm
          • Radio Alarm
          • Tape alarm
          • Snooze
          • Sleep timer
          Clock
          On main display
          Display Type
          White FTD
          Indications
          DIM mode
          Eco Power Standby
          0.5 watt

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • FM/MW Antenna
          Remote control
          32-key with 2xAA Batteries

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          175  mm
          Set Height
          252  mm
          Set Depth
          350  mm
          Main speaker width
          175  mm
          Main Speaker height
          252  mm
          Main speaker depth
          215  mm
          Packaging Width
          524  mm
          Packaging Height
          353  mm
          Packaging Depth
          408  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          12.9  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC Power Cord
        • FM/MW Antenna

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.