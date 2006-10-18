Home
    Micro Hi-Fi System

    MCM108D/79
    Overall rating / 5
      -{discount-value}

      Dock and play your GoGear or iPod

      Dock your GoGear or iPod player. Listen to your music from one simple control. Great sound and sophisicated design. Sit back and relax, enjoy your music all day, your way.

        Dock and play your GoGear or iPod

        Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

        Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

        Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

        Wake up and sleep timer functions

        Wake up and sleep timer functions

        Many of alarm clocks feature a variety of alarm choices. This Philips Clock radio awakens you to radio or the traditional alarm buzzer. The Sleep Timer allows you to program the required length of time for music to coincide with how long you normally take to fall asleep. No matter what your alarm clock needs, whether it's a morning buzzer that produces a steady tone, or listening to your favorite music as you go to sleep, this clock radio has it all.

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        4W RMS total output power

        4W RMS total output power

        This system has 4W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output Power
          2x2watts rms
          Sound Enhancement
          • Dynamic Bass Boost
          • Digital Sound Control
          Volume Control
          Volume Control up/down

        • Loudspeakers

          Main Speaker
          • Bass Reflex Speaker System
          • 3.5" woofer

        • Audio Playback

          Loader Type
          Top
          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • WMA-CD
          Disc Playback Modes
          • 20-Track Programmable
          • Repeat/one/all/program
          • Shuffle Play
          Cradle playback mode
          • Fast forward and backward
          • Next and Previous track
          • Play and Pause
          • Program play
          • Repeat
          • Shuffle play
          • Charging GoGear
          • Charging iPod

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          • FM Stereo
          • MW

        • Connectivity

          Headphone
          3.5 mm
          Other connections
          • Cradle connection
          • FM fixed pigtail antenna
          • AM Antenna

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • CD Alarm
          • Radio Alarm
          • Sleep timer
          Clock
          On main display
          Display Type
          LCD
          Backlight color
          White

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          FM/MW Antenna
          Remote control
          20-key with battery
          User Manual
          English
          Cradle
          Cradle and adaptors for GoGear and iPod
          Cables
          Docking cable

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          150  mm
          Set Height
          153  mm
          Set Depth
          244  mm
          Main speaker width
          150  mm
          Main Speaker height
          153  mm
          Main speaker depth
          204  mm
          Packaging Width
          535  mm
          Packaging Height
          200  mm
          Packaging Depth
          301  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          5.5  kg

        • Power

          Power supply
          220-240V

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

