      Obsessed with sound

      Enjoy your favorite CDs and portable music just the way you like it. The Philips cube micro music system plays CDs and more, it also features USB Direct for portable music playback. The compact design fits any space, any lifestyle.

      Enjoy your favorite CDs and portable music just the way you like it. The Philips cube micro music system plays CDs and more, it also features USB Direct for portable music playback. The compact design fits any space, any lifestyle.

      Obsessed with sound

      Enjoy your favorite CDs and portable music just the way you like it. The Philips cube micro music system plays CDs and more, it also features USB Direct for portable music playback. The compact design fits any space, any lifestyle.

        Obsessed with sound

        Relax with great music

        10W RMS total output power

        10W RMS total output power

        This Philips music system has 10W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        FM digital tuning with presets

        FM digital tuning with presets

        Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

        Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

        Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

        USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

        USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

        Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.

        Compact design fits any space, any lifestyle

        Compact design fits any space, any lifestyle. The compact set fits in every room due to its sleek design and size.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output power
          2 x 5 W RMS / 400 W PMPO
          Sound enhancement
          • Dynamic Bass Boost
          • digital sound control
          Volume control
          up/down

        • Loudspeakers

          Speaker drivers
          3.5" woofer

        • Audio playback

          Playback media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • WMA-CD
          Disc playback modes
          repeat/shuffle/program
          USB Direct playback modes
          • fast backward/fast forward
          • play/pause
          • previous/next
          • program play
          • repeat
          • shuffle
          • stop

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner bands
          FM stereo
          Station presets
          20
          Antenna
          FM fixed pigtail antenna
          Tuner enhancement
          • auto digital tuning
          • auto scan

        • Connectivity

          Audio/Video output
          Headphone (3.5mm)
          MP3 Link
          3.5mm stereo line in

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • CD alarm
          • radio alarm
          Clock
          • on main display
          • sleep timer
          Loader type
          top
          Display type
          LCD display
          Backlight color
          white

        • Accessories

          Remote control
          Yes
          Others
          • FM/MW antenna
          • Quick start guide
          User Manual
          • English
          • Traditional Chinese

        • Dimensions

          Gross weight
          4.58  kg
          Main speaker width
          150  mm
          Main speaker height
          152  mm
          Main speaker depth
          197  mm
          Main unit depth
          250  mm
          Packaging depth
          206  mm
          Main unit height
          152  mm
          Packaging height
          310  mm
          Main unit width
          150  mm
          Packaging width
          530  mm

        • Power

          Power supply
          100 - 240V AC, 50/60Hz

