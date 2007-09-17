Home
      Surround Sound you can see and feel

      The Philips MCD 728 DVD Micro Theater will engage your senses with Moving Speakers, powered by Dolby Virtual Speaker. See and feel 5.1 Surround Sound effects from motorized bullet speakers on this chic and powerful sound system. See all benefits

      The Philips MCD 728 DVD Micro Theater will engage your senses with Moving Speakers, powered by Dolby Virtual Speaker. See and feel 5.1 Surround Sound effects from motorized bullet speakers on this chic and powerful sound system. See all benefits

      The Philips MCD 728 DVD Micro Theater will engage your senses with Moving Speakers, powered by Dolby Virtual Speaker. See and feel 5.1 Surround Sound effects from motorized bullet speakers on this chic and powerful sound system. See all benefits

        Surround Sound you can see and feel

        • HDMI 1080i
        HDMI 1080i with high definition video upscaling

        HDMI 1080i with high definition video upscaling

        HDMI stands for High Definition Multimedia Interface. It is a direct digital connection that can carry digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio. By eliminating the conversion to analog signals it delivers perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise. HDMI is fully backward-compatible with DVI (Digital Video Interface).

        Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

        Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

        The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3/WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs.

        12-bit/108MHz video processing for sharp and natural images

        12-bit/108MHz video processing for sharp and natural images

        12-bit Video DAC is a superior Digital-to-Analogue-Converter that preserves every detail of the authentic picture quality. It shows subtle shades and smoother graduation of colors, resulting in a more vibrant and natural picture. The limitation of the usual 10bit DAC become in particular apparent while using large screens and projectors.

        Progressive Scan component video for optimized image quality

        Progressive Scan component video for optimized image quality

        Progressive Scan doubles the vertical resolution of the image resulting in a noticeably sharper picture. Instead of sending a field comprising the odd lines to the screen first, followed by the field with the even lines, both fields are written at one time. A full image is created instantaneously, using the maximum resolution. At such a speed, your eye perceives a sharper picture with no line structure.

        High-end component design with stand

        High-end component design with stand

        The component-designed micro system comes with a stand that features four triangular feet. It can prevent any audio frequency distortion due to vibration, overheating and electromagnetic interference generated from the amplifier and CD loader. The result is smooth and excellent sound reproduction.

        Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

        Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

        Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

        Philips Moving Surround Sound for a superb sound experience

        Powered by Dolby Virtual Speaker technology, Moving Surround Sound expands and enriches the audio and video experience by adding a 'visual' dimension. Listeners can now appreciate an immersive surround sound experience that they can also 'see' with the moving. Essentially, both the top speaker and the metal bullet speaker heads are motorized so they actually 'move' together to recreate a surround sound experience. The combination of the moving speakers create the 'sound beaming' effect towards the listener effectively widens the sound stage and the sides of the room.

        Class 'D' digital amplifier for quality sound performance

        Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier takes an analog signal, converts it into a digital signal and then amplifies the signal digitally. The signal then enters a demodulation filter to give the final output. The amplified digital output delivers all the advantages of digital audio, including improved sound quality. In addition, Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier has greater than 90% efficiency compared to traditional AB amplifiers. This high efficiency translates into a powerful amplifier with a small footprint.

        Dolby Virtual Speaker for theater audio experience

        Dolby Virtual Speaker is a sophisticated audio virtualization technology that produces rich and immersive surround sound from a two-speaker system. Highly advanced spatial algorithms faithfully replicate the sonic characteristics that occur in an ideal 5.1-channel environment. DVD playback is enhanced by expanding the 2-channel environment. When combined with Dolby Pro Logic II processing, any high quality stereo source is transformed into true-to-life, multi-channel surround sound. No need to purchase extra speakers, wires or speaker stands to appreciate room-filling sound.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          D/A converter
          12bit, 108MHz
          Picture enhancement
          • High Def (720p, 1080i)
          • Video upsampling
          • Video upscaling

        • Still Picture Playback

          Picture Compression Format
          JPEG
          Picture Enhancement
          Slideshow with MP3 playback
          Playback Media
          Picture CD

        • Sound

          Output Power
          Total 400W RMS
          Sound Enhancement
          • Class "D" Digital Amplifier
          • Digital Sound Control 4 modes
          • Dynamic Bass Boost
          • Loudness
          • Moving Speakers
          Sound System
          • Dolby Virtual speaker
          • Dolby Digital

        • Loudspeakers

          Main Speaker
          • Speaker grilles detachable
          • 3x3" bullet full range
          Subwoofer driver
          8" woofer
          Subwoofer type
          Passive

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          • DivX
          • DVD+RW
          • DVD-Video
          • Picture CD
          • Video CD/SVCD
          Disc Playback Modes
          • A-B Repeat
          • Angle
          • PBC
          • Zoom
          • Parental control
          • Disc Menu
          • Fast Backward
          • Fast Forward
          • OSD
          • Slow Backward
          • Slow Forward
          DVD Region.
          3
          Video Enhancement
          Progressive Scan

        • Audio Playback

          Playback Media
          • WMA-CD
          • MP3-CD
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          Disc Playback Modes
          • 20-Track Programmable
          • Repeat/one/all/program
          • Shuffle Play
          Loader Type
          • Motorised
          • Tray

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          FM Stereo
          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Station presets
          20
          Tuner Enhancements
          Auto Store

        • Connectivity

          Video Output - Analog
          • Composite CVBS (yellow cinch)
          • S-Video (on Hosiden)
          • Component Y Pb Pr (cinch)
          Other connections
          • Digital audio coaxial out
          • Digital optical out
          • FM Antenna
          • Line out
          • Subwoofer out
          • HDMI out
          Audio Connections
          • Analogue Audio In (L/R)
          • Analogue Audio Out (L/R)

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • CD Alarm
          • Sleep timer
          • Radio Alarm
          Clock
          On main display
          OSD Languages
          • English
          • Traditional Chinese
          Display Type
          VFD display
          Indications
          DIM mode

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Composite video cable (Y)
          • Control cable
          • World Wide Warranty leaflet
          • Guarantee booklet
          • Quick Use Guide
          • FM antenna
          Remote control
          47-key with 2xAAA batteries
          User Manual
          • English
          • Traditional Chinese

        • Power

          Power supply
          • 110-240V
          • 50/60 Hz

        • Dimensions

          Main speaker depth
          150  mm
          Main Speaker height
          323  mm
          Main speaker width
          150  mm
          Set Depth
          230  mm
          Set Height
          160  mm
          Set Width
          240  mm
          Subwoofer Depth
          292  mm
          Subwoofer Height
          262  mm
          Subwoofer Width
          430  mm
          Packaging Depth
          354  mm
          Packaging Height
          496  mm
          Packaging Width
          740  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          20  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Composite video cable (Y)
        • Control cable
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet
        • Guarantee booklet
        • Quick Use Guide
        • FM antenna

