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Discontinued

DVD Micro Theater

MCD709/98

The height of pure entertainment

Immerse in a total movie and music experience with DVD Micro Theatre MCD709. Its superb design reflects its state of the art sound and picture technology. You're in for dynamic and impressive entertainment - right in your living room!

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The height of pure entertainment

Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3/WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs.

12-bit/108MHz video processing for sharp and natural images

12-bit/108MHz video processing for sharp and natural images

12-bit Video DAC is a superior Digital-to-Analogue-Converter that preserves every detail of the authentic picture quality. It shows subtle shades and smoother graduation of colors, resulting in a more vibrant and natural picture. The limitation of the usual 10bit DAC become in particular apparent while using large screens and projectors.

Progressive Scan component video for optimized image quality

Progressive Scan component video for optimized image quality

Progressive Scan doubles the vertical resolution of the image resulting in a noticeably sharper picture. Instead of sending a field comprising the odd lines to the screen first, followed by the field with the even lines, both fields are written at one time. A full image is created instantaneously, using the maximum resolution. At such a speed, your eye perceives a sharper picture with no line structure.

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Disclaimers

  1. Avoid extensive use of the set in a volume higher than 85 decibel because this may damage your hearing.