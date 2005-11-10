Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    DVD Micro Theater

    MCD708/79
    Overall rating / 5
    • Rich movie and excellent sound experience Rich movie and excellent sound experience Rich movie and excellent sound experience
      -{discount-value}

      DVD Micro Theater

      MCD708/79
      Overall rating / 5

      Rich movie and excellent sound experience

      A high quality component system flaunts a stylish and stunning design. With DVD playability, you can now feast your senses on perfect sound

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      DVD Micro Theater

      Rich movie and excellent sound experience

      A high quality component system flaunts a stylish and stunning design. With DVD playability, you can now feast your senses on perfect sound

      Rich movie and excellent sound experience

      A high quality component system flaunts a stylish and stunning design. With DVD playability, you can now feast your senses on perfect sound

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      DVD Micro Theater

      Rich movie and excellent sound experience

      A high quality component system flaunts a stylish and stunning design. With DVD playability, you can now feast your senses on perfect sound

      Similar products

      See all Audio Home Systems

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        DVD Micro Theater

        DVD Micro Theater

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Rich movie and excellent sound experience

        Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

        Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

        The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3/WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs.

        12-bit/108MHz video processing for sharp and natural images

        12-bit/108MHz video processing for sharp and natural images

        12-bit Video DAC is a superior Digital-to-Analogue-Converter that preserves every detail of the authentic picture quality. It shows subtle shades and smoother graduation of colors, resulting in a more vibrant and natural picture. The limitation of the usual 10bit DAC become in particular apparent while using large screens and projectors.

        Progressive Scan component video for optimized image quality

        Progressive Scan component video for optimized image quality

        Progressive Scan doubles the vertical resolution of the image resulting in a noticeably sharper picture. Instead of sending a field comprising the odd lines to the screen first, followed by the field with the even lines, both fields are written at one time. A full image is created instantaneously, using the maximum resolution. At such a speed, your eye perceives a sharper picture with no line structure.

        Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

        Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

        Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

        Neodymium Ribbon Tweeter for impressive audio fidelity

        Neodymium Ribbon Tweeter for impressive audio fidelity

        The Neodymium Ribbon Tweeter is a monopole tweeter that produces dynamic and crisp sound from the front. It is a feature commonly used in high-end audio systems to reproduce sound with excellent fidelity. Conventional cones and dome tweeters are based on a directional moving coil principle whereas the monopole Neodymium Ribbon Tweeter radiates high frequencies in a full 180-degree radiation pattern. This dramatically increases the width of the sound spectrum in the higher tones and expands the sweet spot zone to deliver wide, crystal-clear, and natural sound even from compact audio systems.

        Gold-plated speaker connector for finest signal transmission

        Gold-plated speaker connector for finest signal transmission

        The Gold-plated speaker connector ensures better audio signal transmission compared to traditional click-fit connections. It also minimizes the electrical signal loss from the amplifier to the speaker box, resulting in sound reproduction that's as close to reality as possible.

        High-end component design with stand

        High-end component design with stand

        The component-designed micro system comes with a stand that features four triangular feet. It can prevent any audio frequency distortion due to vibration, overheating and electromagnetic interference generated from the amplifier and CD loader. The result is smooth and excellent sound reproduction.

        Aluminum cabinet for quality look and feel

        Aluminum cabinet for quality look and feel

        Alumimum die casting is lightweight and can withstand the higher temperatures environments, they offer high strength and rigidity along with good corrosion resistance.

        Class 'D' digital amplifier for quality sound performance

        Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier takes an analog signal, converts it into a digital signal and then amplifies the signal digitally. The signal then enters a demodulation filter to give the final output. The amplified digital output delivers all the advantages of digital audio, including improved sound quality. In addition, Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier has greater than 90% efficiency compared to traditional AB amplifiers. This high efficiency translates into a powerful amplifier with a small footprint.

        Real rosewood speaker enclosure for perfect sound quality

        The speaker enclosure is made of the real, natural rosewood. Its stiffness and density are both excellent acoustic damping properties for perfect quality sound reproduction. Part of the manufacturing process involves hand-making to ensure a super quality finish.

        Loudness for bass and treble enhancement

        In the sound spectrum, high and low frequencies are relatively less audible to human ears - especially at low volumes. By activating the Loudness feature, the bass and treble will be amplified so you can savor a more balanced sound perception overall.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output Power
          2x50W RMS / 1800W PMPO
          Sound Enhancement
          • Class "D" Digital Amplifier
          • Digital Sound Control 4 modes
          • Dynamic Bass Boost
          • Loudness
          Sound System
          Dolby Digital

        • Loudspeakers

          Main Speaker
          • 2 way
          • Bass Reflex Speaker System
          • 5" woofer
          • Ribbon tweeter
          • Real rosewood enclosure
          • Gold-plate speaker connectors
          • Speaker grilles detachable

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          • DivX
          • DVD+RW
          • DVD-Video
          • Picture CD
          • Video CD/SVCD
          Disc Playback Modes
          • A-B Repeat
          • Angle
          • PBC
          • Slow Motion
          • Zoom
          • Parental control
          • Dynamic Range Compression
          DVD Region.
          4
          Video Enhancement
          Progressive Scan

        • Audio Playback

          Playback Media
          • WMA-CD
          • MP3-CD
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          Disc Playback Modes
          • 20-Track Programmable
          • Repeat/one/all/program
          • Shuffle Play
          Loader Type
          • Motorised
          • Tray

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          • FM Stereo
          • MW
          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Station presets
          40

        • Connectivity

          Video Output - Analog
          • Component Y Pb Pr (cinch)
          • Composite CVBS (yellow cinch)
          • S-Video (on Hosiden)
          Aux in
          2x(L/R)/ RCA
          Other connections
          • Active subwoofer Pre-out
          • Digital audio coaxial out
          • Digital optical out
          • FM Antenna
          • Line out
          • MW Antenna

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • CD Alarm
          • Sleep timer
          Clock
          On main display
          OSD Languages
          • English
          • Traditional Chinese
          Display Type
          VFD display
          Indications
          DIM mode

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Composite video cable (Y)
          • Control cable
          • FM/MW Antenna
          Remote control
          49-key with 2xAAA batteries

        • Dimensions

          Set Depth
          230  mm
          Set Height
          160  mm
          Set Width
          240  mm
          Main speaker depth
          225  mm
          Main Speaker height
          275  mm
          Main speaker width
          160  mm
          Packaging Depth
          375  mm
          Packaging Height
          330  mm
          Packaging Width
          525  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          14.2  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Composite video cable (Y)
        • Control cable
        • FM/MW Antenna

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.