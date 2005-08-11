Home
    DVD Micro Theater

    MCD700/79
    • Rich movie and great sound experience Rich movie and great sound experience Rich movie and great sound experience
      Rich movie and great sound experience

      With a mirror-finished center-unit that adds a touch of stylishness to any interior. The wood-finished speakers deliver high quality sound and with DVD playability, you can now satisfy both your audio and video needs on one micro system.

        Rich movie and great sound experience

        Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

        Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

        The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. CD(RW) is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.

        12-bit/108MHz video processing for sharp and natural images

        12-bit/108MHz video processing for sharp and natural images

        12-bit Video DAC is a superior Digital-to-Analogue-Converter that preserves every detail of the authentic picture quality. It shows subtle shades and smoother graduation of colors, resulting in a more vibrant and natural picture. The limitation of the usual 10bit DAC become in particular apparent while using large screens and projectors.

        Progressive Scan component video for optimized image quality

        Progressive Scan component video for optimized image quality

        Progressive Scan doubles the vertical resolution of the image resulting in a noticeably sharper picture. Instead of sending a field comprising the odd lines to the screen first, followed by the field with the even lines, both fields are written at one time. A full image is created instantaneously, using the maximum resolution. At such a speed, your eye perceives a sharper picture with no line structure.

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        High-end component design with stand

        High-end component design with stand

        The component-designed micro system comes with a stand that features four triangular feet. It can prevent any audio frequency distortion due to vibration, overheating and electromagnetic interference generated from the amplifier and CD loader. The result is smooth and excellent sound reproduction.

        Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

        Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

        Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

        Loudness for bass and treble enhancement

        In the sound spectrum, high and low frequencies are relatively less audible to human ears - especially at low volumes. By activating the Loudness feature, the bass and treble will be amplified so you can savor a more balanced sound perception overall.

        High quality remote control for comfortable use

        The remote control is a perfect balance of dimensions and weight. Sleek and ergonomically designed, the bottom cover of remote control features a soft rubber-paint finish to ensure comfort in usage.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output Power
          2x25 watts RMS, 1000 watts PMPO
          Sound Enhancement
          • Loudness
          • Digital Sound Control 4 modes
          • Dynamic Bass Boost
          • Reverb Mode
          Sound System
          Dolby Digital

        • Loudspeakers

          Main Speaker
          • 2 way
          • 4" woofer
          • Bass Reflex Speaker System
          • Speaker grilles detachable

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          • DVD+RW
          • DVD-Video
          • Video CD/SVCD
          • Picture CD
          Video Enhancement
          Progressive Scan
          Disc Playback Modes
          • Parental control
          • Angle
          • Zoom
          • Slow Motion
          • Dynamic Range Compression
          • PBC
          • A-B Repeat
          DVD Region.
          4

        • Audio Playback

          Playback Media
          • WMA-CD
          • MP3-CD
          • CD-RW
          • CD-R
          • CD
          Disc Playback Modes
          • 20-Track Programmable
          • Repeat/one/all/program
          • Shuffle Play
          Loader Type
          • Motorised
          • Top

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Station presets
          40
          Tuner Bands
          • FM Stereo
          • MW

        • Connectivity

          Video Output - Analog
          • Component Y Pb Pr (cinch)
          • Composite CVBS (yellow cinch)
          • S-Video (on Hosiden)
          Other connections
          • Active subwoofer Pre-out
          • Digital audio coaxial out
          • Digital optical out
          • FM Antenna
          • MW Antenna
          Aux in
          2x(L/R)/ RCA
          Headphone
          3.5 mm

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • CD Alarm
          • Sleep timer
          Clock
          On main display
          Display Type
          White FTD
          OSD Languages
          • English
          • French
          • Spanish
          • Traditional Chinese

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Control cable
          • Composite video cable (Y)
          • FM/MW Antenna
          Remote control
          49-key with 2xAAA batteries

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          208  mm
          Set Height
          156  mm
          Set Depth
          268  mm
          Main speaker width
          145  mm
          Main Speaker height
          230  mm
          Main speaker depth
          210  mm
          Packaging Width
          475  mm
          Packaging Height
          275  mm
          Packaging Depth
          335  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          11  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Control cable
        • Composite video cable (Y)
        • FM/MW Antenna

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

