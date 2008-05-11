Home
      DVD Micro Theater

      Obsessed with sound

      You are in touch with the latest and the coolest - now get a load of the hot 2-in-1 Philips DVD micro Theatre with DVD, WMA-CD and MP3-CD playback. Relax to your favorite music and movies. Home entertainment will never be the same again. See all benefits

        Obsessed with sound

        Relax with great music and movies

        • 100W
        Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

        Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

        The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3/WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs.

        Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

        Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

        Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

        USB Direct for music and photo playback

        USB Direct for music and photo playback

        Simply plug in your USB device on the system and share your stored digital music and photos with your family and friends.

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

        100W RMS total output power

        100W RMS total output power

        This system has 100W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

        Wake up and sleep timer functions

        Wake up and sleep timer functions

        Many of alarm clocks feature a variety of alarm choices. This Philips Clock radio awakens you to radio or the traditional alarm buzzer. The Sleep Timer allows you to program the required length of time for music to coincide with how long you normally take to fall asleep. No matter what your alarm clock needs, whether it's a morning buzzer that produces a steady tone, or listening to your favorite music as you go to sleep, this clock radio has it all.

        Digital tuning with 40 preset stations for extra convenience

        Digital tuning with 40 preset stations for extra convenience

        Digital radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        Autostop cassette deck

        Autostop cassette deck

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output power
          2 x 50 W RMS / 1800 W PMPO
          Sound enhancement
          • digital sound control 4 modes
          • Dynamic Bass Boost
          • loudness
          • Dolby Digital

        • Loudspeakers

          Speaker drivers
          4" woofer
          Loudspeaker enhancement
          2-way
          Speaker types
          bass reflex speaker system

        • Video Playback

          DVD region code
          3
          Playback media
          • DivX
          • DVD-Video
          • picture CD
          • video CD/SVCD
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • DVD-R/-RW
          Disc playback modes
          • A-B Repeat
          • angle
          • Zoom
          • slow motion
          • parental control
          • PBC
          • disc menu
          • fast backward
          • fast forward
          • OSD
          • resume playback from stop

        • Audio playback

          Cassette deck technology
          mechanical
          Playback media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • WMA-CD
          Disc playback modes
          • fast forward/backward
          • next/previous track search
          • repeat/shuffle/program
          Others
          ID3-tag support
          USB Direct playback modes
          • fast backward/fast forward
          • play/pause
          • previous/next
          • program play
          • repeat
          • shuffle
          • stop

        • Audio recording

          Recording media
          tape
          Tape recording enhancement
          • CD synchro start recording
          • automatic recording level
          • one-touch recording

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner bands
          FM stereo
          Station presets
          40
          Antenna
          FM antenna
          Tuner enhancement
          • auto digital tuning
          • auto scan

        • Connectivity

          Audio/Video output
          • 2xRCA (Audio)
          • composite video (CVBS) out
          • digital audio coaxial out
          • Headphone (3.5mm)
          • subwoofer out
          • S-Video out
          MP3 Link
          3.5mm stereo line in
          USB
          USB host

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • CD alarm
          • radio alarm
          • USB alarm
          Clock
          • on main display
          • sleep timer
          Loader type
          • motorised
          • tray
          Display type
          LCD display
          On-Screen display languages
          • English
          • Portuguese
          • Spanish
          • Traditional Chinese

        • Accessories

          Cables/Connection
          composite video cable (Y)
          Remote control
          40-key with lithium battery
          Others
          • FM antenna
          • Quick start guide
          User Manual
          • English
          • Traditional Chinese
          Warranty
          World Wide Guarantee booklet

        • Dimensions

          Gross weight
          9.8  kg
          Main speaker width
          152  mm
          Main speaker height
          228  mm
          Main speaker depth
          257  mm
          Main unit depth
          273  mm
          Packaging width
          494  mm
          Main unit height
          228  mm
          Packaging height
          371  mm
          Main unit width
          152  mm
          Packaging depth
          275  mm

        • Power

          Power supply
          50/60  Hz
          Power supply
          110 - 240  V

        • Digital photo playback

          Playback media
          • CD-R/RW
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • picture CD
          Picture Compression Format
          JPEG

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • IFU / user Manual
        • Composite video cable (Y)
        • FM antenna
        • World wide warranty leaflet
        • Quick start guide
        • Remote Control

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

