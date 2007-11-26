Home
      Super-sleek Wall Theater

      Immerse yourself in great AV experience with the MCD299. The 4-disc micro theater in an elegant design delivers dynamic sound performance and clear visuals that let you enjoy your movies and music just the way you like it.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Super-sleek Wall Theater

        with 4-disc charger

        • DVD playback
        • 4-disc charger
        USB Direct for music and photo playback

        USB Direct for music and photo playback

        Simply plug in your USB device on the system and share your stored digital music and photos with your family and friends.

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

        Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

        Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

        Motorized sliding front door adding style and elegance

        Motorized sliding front door adding style and elegance

        A motorized sliding front door adds even more panache to the already sleek design of this system. The stylish yet functional door housing the disc slides up and down vertically in a smooth motion at the touch of a button whenever you feel like changing your music selection. Just sit back and enjoy the dynamic sound performance while watching the disc play through the transparent window.

        Progressive Scan component video for optimized image quality

        Progressive Scan component video for optimized image quality

        Progressive Scan doubles the vertical resolution of the image resulting in a noticeably sharper picture. Instead of sending a field comprising the odd lines to the screen first, followed by the field with the even lines, both fields are written at one time. A full image is created instantaneously, using the maximum resolution. At such a speed, your eye perceives a sharper picture with no line structure.

        Stylish slim design with table-stand and wall-mount options

        Stylish slim design with table-stand and wall-mount options

        The perfect combination of a slim and versatile design, your Philips audio system is cleverly designed to blend into your living space. The base of the audio system is a stand so the system can sit securely and nicely on any shelf or cabinet. When wall mounted you have all the same flexibility of the freestanding stand.

        12-bit/108MHz video processing for sharp and natural images

        12-bit/108MHz video processing for sharp and natural images

        12-bit Video DAC is a superior Digital-to-Analogue-Converter that preserves every detail of the authentic picture quality. It shows subtle shades and smoother graduation of colors, resulting in a more vibrant and natural picture. The limitation of the usual 10bit DAC become in particular apparent while using large screens and projectors.

        Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

        Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

        The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. CD(RW) is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.

        2-Way Bass Reflex Speaker System for powerful sound

        2-Way Bass Reflex Speaker System for powerful sound

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Sound Enhancement
          • Digital Sound Control 4 modes
          • Dynamic Bass Boost
          • Class "D" Digital Amplifier
          Output power (RMS)
          2x30W + 80W
          Output Power
          Total 140W RMS
          Sound System
          • Dolby Digital
          • DTS Digital Out

        • Loudspeakers

          Main Speaker
          • Bass Reflex Speaker System
          • 4" woofer
          Subwoofer type
          Active
          Subwoofer driver
          8" woofer

        • Video Playback

          Disc Playback Modes
          • A-B Repeat
          • Angle
          • Disc Menu
          • Fast Backward
          • Fast Forward
          • OSD
          • PBC
          • Repeat
          • Resume Playback from Stop
          • Slow Backward
          • Parental control
          • Slow Forward
          • Zoom
          DVD Region.
          3
          Playback Media
          • DVD
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • Picture CD
          • Video CD/SVCD
          • DVD-Video
          Video Enhancement
          Progressive Scan

        • Still Picture Playback

          Picture Compression Format
          JPEG
          Picture Enhancement
          Slideshow with MP3 playback
          Playback Media
          Picture CD

        • Picture/Display

          D/A converter
          12bit, 108MHz

        • Audio Playback

          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • WMA-CD
          Disc Playback Modes
          • 40-Track Programmable
          • Repeat/one/all/program
          • Shuffle Play
          Loader Type
          • Front
          • Motorised
          ID3-tag support
          Yes
          Number of Discs
          4
          USB Direct Modes
          • Fast Backward/Fast Forward
          • Play/Pause
          • Previous/Next
          • Program Play
          • Repeat
          • Shuffle
          • Stop

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          • FM Stereo
          • MW
          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Station presets
          40
          Tuner Enhancements
          Auto Store

        • Connectivity

          Aux in
          RCA Aux-in
          Headphone
          3.5 mm
          AV Out connection
          Yes
          Other connections
          • Active subwoofer Pre-out
          • AV out
          • DIN connection
          • FM Antenna
          • MW Antenna
          • Digital audio coaxial out
          USB
          USB host
          Video Output - Analog
          Component Y Pb Pr (cinch)

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • CD Alarm
          • Radio Alarm
          • Sleep timer
          • USB alarm
          Clock
          On main display
          Display Type
          LCD
          Indications
          DIM mode
          OSD Languages
          • English
          • Portuguese
          • Spanish
          • Thai
          • Traditional Chinese
          Wall mountable / Ceiling Throw
          Wall Mountable

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Wall mounting bracket
          • Guarantee booklet
          • Component video cable (R/G/B)
          • Audio/Video cable
          • FM antenna
          • Screws for wall mounting x2
          Remote control
          47-key with 2xAAA batteries
          Quick start guide
          English, Traditional Chinese
          User Manual
          • English
          • Traditional Chinese

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          450  mm
          Set Height
          335  mm
          Set Depth
          115  mm
          Main speaker width
          177  mm
          Main Speaker height
          297  mm
          Main speaker depth
          89  mm
          Packaging Width
          567  mm
          Packaging Height
          420  mm
          Packaging Depth
          512  mm
          Subwoofer Depth
          357  mm
          Subwoofer Height
          350  mm
          Subwoofer Width
          220  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          19.1  kg

        • Power

          Power supply
          • 110-240V
          • 50/60 Hz

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Wall mounting bracket
        • Guarantee booklet
        • Component video cable (R/G/B)
        • Audio/Video cable
        • FM antenna
        • Screws for wall mounting x2

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

