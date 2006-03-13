Home
    DVD Micro Theater

    MCD290/79
    • DVD, WMA-CD and MP3-CD playback DVD, WMA-CD and MP3-CD playback DVD, WMA-CD and MP3-CD playback
      DVD Micro Theater

      MCD290/79
      DVD, WMA-CD and MP3-CD playback

      You're in touch with the latest and the coolest - now get a load of the hot 2-in-1 Micro Hi-Fi with DVD, WMA-CD and MP3-CD playback! Relax to your fave movies and music. Home entertainment will never be the same again!

        DVD, WMA-CD and MP3-CD playback

        Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

        Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

        The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. CD(RW) is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.

        Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

        Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

        Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        Wake up and sleep timer functions

        Wake up and sleep timer functions

        Many of alarm clocks feature a variety of alarm choices. This Philips Clock radio awakens you to radio or the traditional alarm buzzer. The Sleep Timer allows you to program the required length of time for music to coincide with how long you normally take to fall asleep. No matter what your alarm clock needs, whether it's a morning buzzer that produces a steady tone, or listening to your favorite music as you go to sleep, this clock radio has it all.

        Digital tuning with 20 preset stations for extra convenience

        Digital tuning with 20 preset stations for extra convenience

        Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        Loudness for bass and treble enhancement

        In the sound spectrum, high and low frequencies are relatively less audible to human ears - especially at low volumes. By activating the Loudness feature, the bass and treble will be amplified so you can savor a more balanced sound perception overall.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output Power
          2x15 watts RMS / 700 watts PMPO
          Sound Enhancement
          • Digital Sound Control 4 modes
          • Dynamic Bass Boost
          • Loudness
          Sound System
          Dolby Digital

        • Loudspeakers

          Main Speaker
          • 2 way
          • 4" woofer
          • Bass Reflex Speaker System
          • Speaker grilles detachable

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          • DVD+RW
          • DVD-Video
          • Video CD/SVCD
          • Picture CD
          Disc Playback Modes
          • A-B Repeat
          • Angle
          • Zoom
          • PBC
          • Slow Motion
          • Parental control
          DVD Region.
          4

        • Audio Playback

          Cassette Deck Technology
          Mechanical
          Cassette Playback Modes
          Electronic Speed Control
          Playback Media
          • WMA-CD
          • MP3-CD
          • CD-RW
          • CD-R
          • CD
          Disc Playback Modes
          • 20-Track Programmable
          • Repeat/one/all/program
          • Shuffle Play
          Loader Type
          Top

        • Audio Recording

          Recording Media
          Tape
          Tape Recording Enhancement
          • CD Synchro Start Recording
          • One-Touch Recording

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          • FM Stereo
          • MW
          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Station presets
          20
          Tuner Enhancements
          Auto Store

        • Connectivity

          Video Output - Analog
          • Composite CVBS (yellow cinch)
          • S-Video (on Hosiden)
          Other connections
          • Digital coaxial out
          • Line out
          • FM Antenna
          • MW Antenna
          • Active subwoofer Pre-out
          Aux in
          2x(L/R)/ RCA

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          Sleep timer
          Clock
          On main display
          Display Type
          VFD display
          OSD Languages
          • English
          • Traditional Chinese
          • Spanish
          • French

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Composite video cable (Y)
          • FM/MW Antenna
          Remote control
          45-key with 2xAA batteries

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          148  mm
          Set Height
          235  mm
          Set Depth
          258  mm
          Main speaker width
          142  mm
          Main Speaker height
          235  mm
          Main speaker depth
          212  mm
          Packaging Width
          446  mm
          Packaging Height
          312  mm
          Packaging Depth
          342  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          8.4  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Composite video cable (Y)
        • FM/MW Antenna

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

