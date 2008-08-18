Home
    Micro Theater

    MCD289/79
    Super-sleek wall-mountable theater
      Micro Theater

      MCD289/79
      Super-sleek wall-mountable theater

      Enhance movie and music playback with the MCD289 and experience easy and clutter-free installation via a digital wireless subwoofer. It plays DVD, DivX and USB direct playback. Comes with table-top and wall-mount options.

        Micro Theater

        Micro Theater

        Total:

        Super-sleek wall-mountable theater

        with wireless subwoofer

        Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

        Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

        The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3/WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs.

        Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

        Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

        Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

        Digital wireless subwoofer for powerful bass

        Digital wireless subwoofer for powerful bass

        The digital wireless subwoofer is optimized to reproduce bass frequencies. The result is a powerful reproduction of deep bass with the minimum of distortion.

        USB Direct for music and photo playback

        USB Direct for music and photo playback

        Simply plug in your USB device on the system and share your stored digital music and photos with your family and friends.

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        12-bit/108MHz video processing for sharp and natural images

        12-bit/108MHz video processing for sharp and natural images

        12-bit Video DAC is a superior Digital-to-Analogue-Converter that preserves every detail of the authentic picture quality. It shows subtle shades and smoother graduation of colors, resulting in a more vibrant and natural picture. The limitation of the usual 10bit DAC become in particular apparent while using large screens and projectors.

        Progressive Scan component video for optimized image quality

        Progressive Scan component video for optimized image quality

        Progressive Scan doubles the vertical resolution of the image resulting in a noticeably sharper picture. Instead of sending a field comprising the odd lines to the screen first, followed by the field with the even lines, both fields are written at one time. A full image is created instantaneously, using the maximum resolution. At such a speed, your eye perceives a sharper picture with no line structure.

        Stylish slim design with table-stand and wall-mount options

        Stylish slim design with table-stand and wall-mount options

        The perfect combination of a slim and versatile design, your Philips audio system is cleverly designed to blend into your living space. The base of the audio system is a stand so the system can sit securely and nicely on any shelf or cabinet. When wall mounted you have all the same flexibility of the freestanding stand.

        Class 'D' digital amplifier for quality sound performance

        Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier takes an analog signal, converts it into a digital signal and then amplifies the signal digitally. The signal then enters a demodulation filter to give the final output. The amplified digital output delivers all the advantages of digital audio, including improved sound quality. In addition, Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier has greater than 90% efficiency compared to traditional AB amplifiers. This high efficiency translates into a powerful amplifier with a small footprint.

        Loudness for bass and treble enhancement

        In the sound spectrum, high and low frequencies are relatively less audible to human ears - especially at low volumes. By activating the Loudness feature, the bass and treble will be amplified so you can savor a more balanced sound perception overall.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output Power
          2x20W RMS+ 60W
          Sound Enhancement
          • Digital Sound Control 4 modes
          • Dynamic Bass Boost
          • Loudness
          • Class "D" Digital Amplifier
          Sound System
          Dolby Digital
          Output power (RMS)
          Total 100W RMS

        • Loudspeakers

          Main Speaker
          • Bass Reflex Speaker System
          • 3" woofer
          Subwoofer type
          Active

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          • DivX
          • DVD-Video
          • Video CD/SVCD
          • Picture CD
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • DVD-R/-RW
          Disc Playback Modes
          • A-B Repeat
          • Angle
          • PBC
          • Zoom
          • Parental control
          • Disc Menu
          • Fast Backward
          • Fast Forward
          • OSD
          • Resume Playback from Stop
          • Slow Motion
          DVD Region.
          4
          Loader Type
          Slot
          Video Enhancement
          Progressive Scan

        • Still Picture Playback

          Picture Compression Format
          JPEG
          Picture Enhancement
          Slideshow with MP3 playback
          Playback Media
          • Picture CD
          • CD-R/RW
          • DVD+R/+RW

        • Audio Playback

          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • WMA-CD
          Disc Playback Modes
          • Repeat/one/all/program
          • Shuffle Play
          • 20-Track Programmable
          • Fast Forward/Backward
          • Next/Previous Track Search
          ID3-tag support
          Yes
          Loader Type
          Slot
          USB Direct Modes
          • Fast Backward/Fast Forward
          • Play/Pause
          • Previous/Next
          • Program Play
          • Repeat
          • Shuffle
          • Stop

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          FM Stereo
          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Station presets
          20
          Tuner Enhancements
          Auto Store

        • Connectivity

          Aux in
          Line-in, 3.5 mm
          Headphone
          3.5 mm
          Other connections
          • FM Antenna
          • Digital audio coaxial out
          • AV out
          Video Output - Analog
          • S-Video (on Hosiden)
          • Component Y Pb Pr (cinch)
          USB
          USB host

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • CD Alarm
          • Sleep timer
          • Radio Alarm
          • USB alarm
          Clock
          On main display
          Display Type
          VFD display
          OSD Languages
          • English
          • Traditional Chinese
          Indications
          DIM mode
          Wall mountable / Ceiling Throw
          Wall Mountable

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • FM antenna
          • Audio/Video cable
          • World Wide Warranty leaflet
          • AC Power Cord
          • Component video cable (R/G/B)
          Remote control
          47-key with 2xAAA batteries
          User Manual
          English
          Quick start guide
          English

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          200  mm
          Set Height
          250  mm
          Set Depth
          110  mm
          Main speaker width
          140  mm
          Main Speaker height
          220  mm
          Main speaker depth
          33  mm
          Packaging Width
          486  mm
          Packaging Height
          368  mm
          Packaging Depth
          224  mm
          Subwoofer Depth
          302  mm
          Subwoofer Height
          197  mm
          Subwoofer Width
          170  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          7.5  kg

        • Power

          Power supply
          • 110-240V
          • 50/60 Hz

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • FM antenna
        • Audio/Video cable
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet
        • AC Power Cord
        • Component video cable (R/G/B)

