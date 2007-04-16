Home
    DVD Micro Theater

      Digital Tuning with 40 Presets

      Enjoy great movie experience

      Immerse yourself in great AV experience with the MCD196. In a compact and classic design, the micro theater delivers dynamic sound performance and clear visuals that let you enjoy your movies and music just the way you like it. See all benefits

      DVD Micro Theater

      Enjoy great movie experience

      Enjoy great movie experience

      DVD Micro Theater

      Enjoy great movie experience

        Enjoy great movie experience

        great sound in a compact design

        • DVD playback
        • Compact design
        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        Wake up and sleep timer functions

        Wake up and sleep timer functions

        Many of alarm clocks feature a variety of alarm choices. This Philips Clock radio awakens you to radio or the traditional alarm buzzer. The Sleep Timer allows you to program the required length of time for music to coincide with how long you normally take to fall asleep. No matter what your alarm clock needs, whether it's a morning buzzer that produces a steady tone, or listening to your favorite music as you go to sleep, this clock radio has it all.

        Digital tuning with 40 preset stations for extra convenience

        Digital tuning with 40 preset stations for extra convenience

        Digital radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

        Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

        The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. CD(RW) is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.

        Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

        Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

        Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

        Autostop cassette deck

        Autostop cassette deck

        Loudness for bass and treble enhancement

        In the sound spectrum, high and low frequencies are relatively less audible to human ears - especially at low volumes. By activating the Loudness feature, the bass and treble will be amplified so you can savor a more balanced sound perception overall.

        400W PMPO / 10W RMS total power

        This system has 400W PMPO / 10W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

        Easy-to-use remote control included

        Easy-to-use remote control included

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output Power
          2x5W RMS / 400W PMPO
          Sound Enhancement
          • Loudness
          • Digital Sound Control 4 modes
          • Dynamic Bass Boost
          Sound System
          Dolby Digital

        • Loudspeakers

          Main Speaker
          • Bass Reflex Speaker System
          • 3.5" woofer

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          • DVD+RW
          • DVD-Video
          • Picture CD
          • Video CD/SVCD
          Disc Playback Modes
          • Angle
          • Slow Motion
          • Zoom
          • A-B Repeat
          • PBC
          • Parental control
          DVD Region.
          4

        • Audio Playback

          Cassette Deck Technology
          Mechanical
          Cassette Playback Modes
          Electronic Speed Control
          Playback Media
          • MP3-CD
          • CD-RW
          • CD-R
          • CD
          • WMA-CD
          Disc Playback Modes
          • 20-Track Programmable
          • Repeat/one/all/program
          • Shuffle Play
          Loader Type
          Top

        • Audio Recording

          Recording Media
          Tape
          Tape Recording Enhancement
          • CD Synchro Start Recording
          • Automatic Recording Level
          • One-Touch Recording

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          • FM Stereo
          • MW
          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Station presets
          40
          Tuner Enhancements
          Auto Store

        • Connectivity

          Video Output - Analog
          • Composite CVBS (yellow cinch)
          • S-Video (on Hosiden)
          Other connections
          • Line out
          • FM Antenna
          • MW Antenna
          • Digital coaxial out
          • Subwoofer out
          Aux in
          3.5mm
          Headphone
          3.5 mm

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • Sleep timer
          • CD Alarm
          • Radio Alarm
          Clock
          On main display
          Display Type
          LCD
          OSD Languages
          • English
          • Traditional Chinese
          • Portuguese
          • Spanish

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Composite video cable (Y)
          • FM/MW Antenna
          • Guarantee booklet
          • Quick Use Guide
          Remote control
          40-key with Lithium batteries
          User Manual
          English

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          146  mm
          Set Height
          228  mm
          Set Depth
          216  mm
          Main speaker width
          146  mm
          Main Speaker height
          228  mm
          Main speaker depth
          160  mm
          Packaging Width
          380  mm
          Packaging Height
          275  mm
          Packaging Depth
          350  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          10  kg

        • Power

          Power supply
          • 220-240V
          • 50Hz

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Composite video cable (Y)
        • FM/MW Antenna
        • Guarantee booklet
        • Quick Use Guide

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

