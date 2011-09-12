Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    DVD Micro Theater

    MCD183/79
    Overall rating / 5
    • Relax with great music and movies Relax with great music and movies Relax with great music and movies
      -{discount-value}

      DVD Micro Theater

      MCD183/79
      Overall rating / 5

      Relax with great music and movies

      Be assured of cinematic room-filling sound with the Philips DVD micro theater. The speaker system backed with 100W RMS total output power allows you to feel every sound effect. Also features USB Direct for photo and music playback. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      DVD Micro Theater

      Relax with great music and movies

      Be assured of cinematic room-filling sound with the Philips DVD micro theater. The speaker system backed with 100W RMS total output power allows you to feel every sound effect. Also features USB Direct for photo and music playback. See all benefits

      Relax with great music and movies

      Be assured of cinematic room-filling sound with the Philips DVD micro theater. The speaker system backed with 100W RMS total output power allows you to feel every sound effect. Also features USB Direct for photo and music playback. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      DVD Micro Theater

      Relax with great music and movies

      Be assured of cinematic room-filling sound with the Philips DVD micro theater. The speaker system backed with 100W RMS total output power allows you to feel every sound effect. Also features USB Direct for photo and music playback. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Hi-Fi

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        DVD Micro Theater

        DVD Micro Theater

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Relax with great music and movies

        Obsessed with sound

        • 100W
        • subwoofer
        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        Wake up and sleep timer functions

        Wake up and sleep timer functions

        Many of alarm clocks feature a variety of alarm choices. This Philips Clock radio awakens you to radio or the traditional alarm buzzer. The Sleep Timer allows you to program the required length of time for music to coincide with how long you normally take to fall asleep. No matter what your alarm clock needs, whether it's a morning buzzer that produces a steady tone, or listening to your favorite music as you go to sleep, this clock radio has it all.

        Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

        Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

        Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

        Progressive Scan component video for optimized image quality

        Progressive Scan component video for optimized image quality

        Progressive Scan doubles the vertical resolution of the image resulting in a noticeably sharper picture. Instead of sending a field comprising the odd lines to the screen first, followed by the field with the even lines, both fields are written at one time. A full image is created instantaneously, using the maximum resolution. At such a speed, your eye perceives a sharper picture with no line structure.

        USB Direct for music and photo playback

        USB Direct for music and photo playback

        Simply plug in your USB device on the system and share your stored digital music and photos with your family and friends.

        Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

        Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

        The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3/WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs.

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output power
          • 2 x 25 W + 50 W RMS
          • 1800 W PMPO
          Sound Enhancement
          • Digital Sound Control 4 modes
          • Dynamic Bass Boost
          Sound System
          Dolby Digital

        • Loudspeakers

          Speaker drivers
          3" woofer
          Subwoofer types
          passive

        • Video Playback

          Playback media
          • DVD+RW
          • DVD-Video
          • picture CD
          • video CD/SVCD
          • DivX
          • DVD
          • DivX Ultra
          Disc Playback Modes
          • A-B Repeat
          • Angle
          • Disc Menu
          • Fast Backward
          • Fast Forward
          • OSD
          • Parental control
          • PBC
          • Resume Playback from Stop
          • Slow Motion
          • Zoom
          DVD Region.
          4
          Video Enhancement
          Progressive Scan

        • Still Picture Playback

          Picture Compression Format
          JPEG
          Playback Media
          • CD-R/RW
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • Picture CD

        • Audio Playback

          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • WMA-CD
          • USB flash drive
          Disc Playback Modes
          • 20-Track Programmable
          • Fast Forward/Backward
          • Next/Previous Track Search
          • Repeat/one/all/program
          • Shuffle Play
          ID3-tag support
          Yes
          Loader Type
          Tray
          Number of Discs
          1
          USB Direct Modes
          • Play/Pause
          • Stop
          • Fast Backward/Fast Forward
          • Previous/Next
          • Program Play
          • Repeat
          • Shuffle

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner bands
          FM stereo
          Station presets
          20
          Tuner enhancement
          • auto digital tuning
          • auto scan

        • Connectivity

          Audio/Video output
          • 2xRCA (Audio)
          • component video out
          • composite video (CVBS) out
          • S-Video out
          Aux in
          2xRCA (Audio)
          MP3 Link
          3.5mm stereo line in
          USB
          USB host
          Headphone
          3.5 mm

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • CD Alarm
          • Radio Alarm
          • Sleep timer
          • USB alarm
          Clock
          On main display
          Display type
          LCD display

        • Accessories

          Cables/Connection
          MP3 Link cable
          Remote control
          38-key with lithium battery
          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • Composite video cable (Y)
          • FM antenna
          • IFU / User Manual
          • Quick Use Guide
          • World Wide Warranty leaflet

        • Dimensions

          Main unit width
          200  mm
          Main unit depth
          270  mm
          Main unit height
          125  mm
          Main speaker width
          135  mm
          Main speaker depth
          150  mm
          Main speaker height
          255  mm
          Subwoofer width
          160  mm
          Subwoofer height
          255  mm
          Subwoofer depth
          250  mm
          Packaging width
          545  mm
          Packaging height
          314  mm
          Packaging depth
          350  mm

        • Power

          Power supply
          100-240VAC, 50/60Hz

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC Power Cord
        • Composite video cable (Y)
        • FM antenna
        • IFU / User Manual
        • Quick Use Guide
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.