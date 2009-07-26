Home
    DVD Micro Theater

    MCD122/98
    Overall rating / 5
    • Enjoy great movie experience Enjoy great movie experience Enjoy great movie experience
      -{discount-value}

      DVD Micro Theater

      MCD122/98
      Overall rating / 5

      Enjoy great movie experience

      Be assured of cinematic room-filling sound with the Philips DVD micro theater MCD122. The system backed with 40W RMS total output power allows you to feel every sound effect. Also features USB Direct for photo and music playback.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $199.95

      DVD Micro Theater

      Enjoy great movie experience

      Be assured of cinematic room-filling sound with the Philips DVD micro theater MCD122. The system backed with 40W RMS total output power allows you to feel every sound effect. Also features USB Direct for photo and music playback.

      Enjoy great movie experience

      Be assured of cinematic room-filling sound with the Philips DVD micro theater MCD122. The system backed with 40W RMS total output power allows you to feel every sound effect. Also features USB Direct for photo and music playback.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $199.95

      DVD Micro Theater

      Enjoy great movie experience

      Be assured of cinematic room-filling sound with the Philips DVD micro theater MCD122. The system backed with 40W RMS total output power allows you to feel every sound effect. Also features USB Direct for photo and music playback.

        Enjoy great movie experience

        with USB direct playback

        Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

        Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

        The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3/WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs.

        USB Direct for music and photo playback

        USB Direct for music and photo playback

        Simply plug in your USB device on the system and share your stored digital music and photos with your family and friends.

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

        Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

        Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        40W RMS total output power

        40W RMS total output power

        This Philips speaker has 40W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

        Progressive Scan component video for optimized image quality

        Progressive Scan component video for optimized image quality

        Progressive Scan doubles the vertical resolution of the image resulting in a noticeably sharper picture. Instead of sending a field comprising the odd lines to the screen first, followed by the field with the even lines, both fields are written at one time. A full image is created instantaneously, using the maximum resolution. At such a speed, your eye perceives a sharper picture with no line structure.

        Wake up and sleep timer functions

        Wake up and sleep timer functions

        Many of alarm clocks feature a variety of alarm choices. This Philips Clock radio awakens you to radio or the traditional alarm buzzer. The Sleep Timer allows you to program the required length of time for music to coincide with how long you normally take to fall asleep. No matter what your alarm clock needs, whether it's a morning buzzer that produces a steady tone, or listening to your favorite music as you go to sleep, this clock radio has it all.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output Power
          800W PMPO
          Sound Enhancement
          • Digital Sound Control 4 modes
          • Dynamic Bass Boost
          Sound System
          Dolby Digital
          Output power (RMS)
          40W

        • Loudspeakers

          Main Speaker
          • 4" woofer
          • Bass Reflex Speaker System

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          • DivX
          • DVD-Video
          • Picture CD
          • Video CD/SVCD
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • DVD
          • DVD+RW
          Disc Playback Modes
          • A-B Repeat
          • Angle
          • Zoom
          • Slow Motion
          • Parental control
          • PBC
          • Disc Menu
          • Fast Backward
          • Fast Forward
          • OSD
          • Resume Playback from Stop
          Video Enhancement
          Progressive Scan

        • Still Picture Playback

          Picture Compression Format
          JPEG
          Playback Media
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • Picture CD
          • CD-R/RW

        • Audio Playback

          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • WMA-CD
          • USB flash drive
          Disc Playback Modes
          • 20-Track Programmable
          • Repeat/one/all/program
          • Shuffle Play
          • Fast Forward/Backward
          • Next/Previous Track Search
          Loader Type
          Tray
          ID3-tag support
          Yes
          USB Direct Modes
          • Fast Backward/Fast Forward
          • Play/Pause
          • Previous/Next
          • Program Play
          • Repeat
          • Shuffle
          • Stop
          Number of Discs
          1

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          FM Stereo
          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Station presets
          20
          RDS
          • RDS Clock Set
          • Station Name
          • Program Type

        • Connectivity

          Other connections
          • FM Antenna
          • Digital audio coaxial out
          Video Output - Analog
          • Composite CVBS (yellow cinch)
          • Component Y Pb Pr (cinch)
          Headphone
          3.5 mm
          Audio Connections
          • Analogue Audio Out (L/R)
          • RCA Aux in
          USB
          USB host
          3.5mm stereo line in
          MP3-Link

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • Sleep timer
          • CD Alarm
          • Radio Alarm
          • USB alarm
          Clock
          On main display
          Display Type
          LCD
          Eco Power Standby
          1 watt

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Composite video cable (Y)
          • World Wide Warranty leaflet
          • AC Power Cord
          • FM antenna
          • IFU / User Manual
          • Quick Use Guide
          Remote control
          38-key with Lithium batteries

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          220  mm
          Set Height
          90  mm
          Set Depth
          240  mm
          Main speaker width
          140  mm
          Main Speaker height
          220  mm
          Main speaker depth
          160  mm
          Packaging Width
          395  mm
          Packaging Height
          310  mm
          Packaging Depth
          280  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          6  kg

        • Power

          Power supply
          100-240VAC, 50/60Hz

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Composite video cable (Y)
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet
        • AC Power Cord
        • FM antenna
        • IFU / User Manual
        • Quick Use Guide

