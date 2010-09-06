Home
    Component DVD micro system

    MCD120/79
    • Compact DVD Micro Theatre Compact DVD Micro Theatre Compact DVD Micro Theatre
      Component DVD micro system

      MCD120/79
      Compact DVD Micro Theatre

      You're in touch with the latest and the coolest - now get a load of the hot 2-in-1 Micro Hi-Fi with DVD, WMA-CD and MP3-CD playback! Relax to your fave movies and music. Also features USB Direct for photo and music playback

      Component DVD micro system

      Compact DVD Micro Theatre

      Compact DVD Micro Theatre

      Component DVD micro system

      Compact DVD Micro Theatre

        Component DVD micro system

        Component DVD micro system

        Compact DVD Micro Theatre

        with USB direct playback

        Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

        The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. CD(RW) is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.

        20W RMS total output power

        RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

        Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

        Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

        Enjoy MP3/WMA music directly from your portable USB drives

        Simply plug in your device to the USB port on your Philips Hi-Fi system. Your digital music will be played directly from the device. Now you can share your favorite moments with family and friends.

        Compact design that fits anywhere

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output Power
          20W RMS / 600W PMPO
          Sound System
          Dolby Digital

        • Loudspeakers

          Main Speaker
          3.5" woofer

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          • DVD+RW
          • DVD-Video
          • Picture CD
          • Video CD/SVCD
          Disc Playback Modes
          • A-B Repeat
          • Angle
          • PBC
          • Slow Motion
          • Zoom
          DVD Region.
          3

        • Audio Playback

          Playback Media
          • MP3-CD
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          Disc Playback Modes
          • 20-Track Programmable
          • Repeat/one/all/program
          Loader Type
          Top
          USB Direct Modes
          • Play/Pause
          • Previous/Next
          • Program Play
          • Repeat
          • Shuffle
          • Stop

        • Connectivity

          Video Output - Analog
          • Composite CVBS (yellow cinch)
          • Component Y Pb Pr (cinch)
          Audio cinch out
          Analog audio output L/R

        • Convenience

          OSD Languages
          • English
          • Traditional Chinese

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Composite video cable (Y)
          • Audio Cable
          Remote control
          32-key

        • Dimensions

          Set Depth
          255  mm
          Set Height
          65  mm
          Set Width
          250  mm
          Main speaker depth
          159  mm
          Main Speaker height
          183  mm
          Main speaker width
          125  mm
          Packaging Depth
          336  mm
          Packaging Height
          354  mm
          Packaging Width
          312  mm

        • Power

          Power supply
          100-240VAC, 50/60Hz

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

