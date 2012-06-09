Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Micro Hi-Fi System

    MC235B/79
    Overall rating / 5
    • Unique Style - Great Sound - Wall Mountable Unique Style - Great Sound - Wall Mountable Unique Style - Great Sound - Wall Mountable
      -{discount-value}
      Digital Tuning with 40 Presets

      Micro Hi-Fi System

      MC235B/79
      Overall rating / 5

      Unique Style - Great Sound - Wall Mountable

      Trendy and progressive, unique innovation and style appeals to you. And so will the vividly chic Philips MC235B micro sound system with dynamic sound performance packed in a sleek design that can also be wall mounted. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Micro Hi-Fi System

      Unique Style - Great Sound - Wall Mountable

      Trendy and progressive, unique innovation and style appeals to you. And so will the vividly chic Philips MC235B micro sound system with dynamic sound performance packed in a sleek design that can also be wall mounted. See all benefits

      Unique Style - Great Sound - Wall Mountable

      Trendy and progressive, unique innovation and style appeals to you. And so will the vividly chic Philips MC235B micro sound system with dynamic sound performance packed in a sleek design that can also be wall mounted. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Micro Hi-Fi System

      Unique Style - Great Sound - Wall Mountable

      Trendy and progressive, unique innovation and style appeals to you. And so will the vividly chic Philips MC235B micro sound system with dynamic sound performance packed in a sleek design that can also be wall mounted. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Hi-Fi

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Micro Hi-Fi System

        Micro Hi-Fi System

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Unique Style - Great Sound - Wall Mountable

        • CD playback
        • wall-mountable
        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        Wake up and sleep timer functions

        Wake up and sleep timer functions

        Many of alarm clocks feature a variety of alarm choices. This Philips Clock radio awakens you to radio or the traditional alarm buzzer. The Sleep Timer allows you to program the required length of time for music to coincide with how long you normally take to fall asleep. No matter what your alarm clock needs, whether it's a morning buzzer that produces a steady tone, or listening to your favorite music as you go to sleep, this clock radio has it all.

        Digital tuning with 40 preset stations for extra convenience

        Digital tuning with 40 preset stations for extra convenience

        Digital radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        Wall-mountable option for flexible placement

        Wall-mountable option for flexible placement

        The perfect combination of a slim and versatile design, your Philips audio system is cleverly designed to blend into your living space. The base of the audio system is a stand so the system can sit securely and nicely on any shelf or cabinet. When wall mounted you have all the same flexibility of the freestanding stand.

        Motorized sliding front door adding style and elegance

        Motorized sliding front door adding style and elegance

        A motorized sliding front door adds even more panache to the already sleek design of this system. The stylish yet functional door housing the disc slides up and down vertically in a smooth motion at the touch of a button whenever you feel like changing your music selection. Just sit back and enjoy the dynamic sound performance while watching the disc play through the transparent window.

        Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW discs

        Philips is known for making products which are compatible with many discs available in the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD,CD-R and CD-RW. A singe CD can store up to 10 hours of music. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.

        400W PMPO / 10W RMS total power

        This system has 400W PMPO / 10W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output Power
          400W PMPO
          Output power (RMS)
          2 x 5 W
          Sound Enhancement
          • Digital Sound Control 4 modes
          • Dynamic Bass Boost

        • Loudspeakers

          Main Speaker
          • 2 way
          • 3" woofer
          • Bass Reflex Speaker System
          • Piezo tweeter

        • Audio Playback

          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          Disc Playback Modes
          • Repeat/one/all/program
          • Shuffle Play
          • 20-Track Programmable
          Loader Type
          • Front
          • Motorised

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Tuner Bands
          • FM Stereo
          • MW
          Tuner Enhancements
          Auto Store
          Station presets
          40

        • Connectivity

          Headphone
          3.5 mm
          Other connections
          • FM Antenna
          • MW Antenna
          Aux in
          Line in

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • CD Alarm
          • Radio Alarm
          • Sleep timer
          Backlight color
          Blue
          Clock
          On main display
          Display Type
          LCD

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Screws for wall mounting x2
          • Stand
          • Guarantee booklet
          • Quick Use Guide
          • FM/MW Antenna
          Remote control
          23-key with battery
          User Manual
          English

        • Dimensions

          Packaging Width
          328  mm
          Packaging Height
          313  mm
          Packaging Depth
          300  mm
          Set Width
          250  mm
          Set Height
          245  mm
          Set Depth
          96  mm
          Main speaker width
          166  mm
          Main Speaker height
          245  mm
          Main speaker depth
          90  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          5.3  kg

        • Power

          Power supply
          • 220-240V
          • 50Hz

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Screws for wall mounting x2
        • Stand
        • Guarantee booklet
        • Quick Use Guide
        • FM/MW Antenna

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.