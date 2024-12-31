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2 year warranty

30-day return

Free delivery from $150

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Discontinued

Power AlkalineBattery

LR036P20BP/59

Powers all high-energy consuming devices

Your electronic products today, like electronic toys and portable audio, are more thirsty for power than ever. Keep them running longer, with Power Alkaline Philips batteries.

See all benefits

Powers all high-energy consuming devices

  • AAA/AA

  • Alkaline

Use logistics partner Green Eletron to dispose battery

Use logistics partner Green Eletron to dispose battery

To contribute to the environment and human health, use our reverse logistics partner Green Eletron to dispose of batteries in a responsible manner. See the website https://www.greeneletron.org.br/pilhas for information on collection points.

The battery remains fresh for use for up to 10 years

Every battery suffers from energy loss when not in use. We guarantee that the battery contains at least 80% of its initial energy within the best before date.

Alkaline technology is ideal for energy hungry devices

Alkaline technology ensures power for high drain devices.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. To contribute to the environment and human health, use our reverse logistics partner Green Eletron to dispose of batteries in a responsible manner. See the website https://www.greeneletron.org.br/pilhas for information on collection points.